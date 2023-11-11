Penn State Fans Sound Off Following 24-15 Defeat to Michigan: What Twitter Had to Say

It may’ve seemed like a different story for a moment in the first half, but it ended up being the same old 2023 Nittany Lions in a 24-15 loss to Michigan Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.

Drew Allar led a couple of productive drives early, including a touchdown rush by the big sophomore, but the offense was largely helpless in the second half while the defense did everything it could to keep the team within one possession.

Penn State fans sounded off on James Franklin, Mike Yurcich, the entire coaching staff, and the rest of the team after yet another embarrassing defeat to a top-ten opponent.

If Penn State had an extra rack of dumbbells, four more bench presses, and three additional squat racks, it would’ve won this game.



THOSE FACILITIES!!!!! — Gabe Angieri (@gabeangieri) November 11, 2023

I really thought we were gonna win the Big Ten at this moment



pic.twitter.com/8Dqzv8xbOr — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) November 11, 2023

Penn State HC James Franklin will be joining us momentarily.



What would you ask him if you were here? pic.twitter.com/8Hd7TUteqP — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) November 11, 2023

When you realize history repeats itself pic.twitter.com/yqVUjxvDjf — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) November 11, 2023

21 combined points in the only two games that matter, get Mike Yurcich TF outta Happy Valley — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) November 11, 2023

"We've lost to the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country. It's not good enough," James Franklin said. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 11, 2023

Game is over. Michigan wins 24-15. pic.twitter.com/YzD07lwpSr — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) November 11, 2023

Penn State enters the tunnel after its loss to Michigan to “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons:



Chorus : “I'm just the same as I was.

Now don't you understand that I'm never changing who I am?” pic.twitter.com/sJcI54XrRo — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) November 11, 2023

Is this what we looked like ? Cause this hurts my eyes . — Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) November 11, 2023

WATCH what Penn State’s James Franklin says about his decision to go for 2 points twice against Michigan in PSU’s 24-15 loss pic.twitter.com/dH44tAjqJf — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) November 11, 2023

joe brady what're your thoughts on leaving the bills big fella https://t.co/qyQWKXGkTh — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) November 11, 2023

Once again, Drew Allar will be blamed for a horrible performance when in reality, it’s a disappointing gameplan and deficient receivers holding him back MIGHTILY — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) November 11, 2023

James Franklin will take lots of heat for this, losing to an acting head coach w/ his offense getting embarrassed.

This was Franklin's chance to prove things have changed.

Instead, he proved nothing has changed.

PSU is a program that wins lots of games but loses the biggest ones. — Cory Giger (@CoryGiger) November 11, 2023

Michigan didn't complete a pass after halftime but outscored Penn State, 10-6. https://t.co/QAZn2HPXC0 — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) November 11, 2023

It’s time we stop pretending



The offense hasn’t been the same since he left pic.twitter.com/8QwCep98jH — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 11, 2023

Penn State HC James Franklin did get heckled as he left the field and went through the tunnel. — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) November 11, 2023

drew allar I challenge to beat 1 math major in the dr pepper challenge pic.twitter.com/Gy7EecYV93 — Le Tour de Sav (@B1Gsad) November 11, 2023

Penn State 2023: Scared money, does in fact, make no money. — Poerbler (@Poerbler) November 11, 2023

I mean the reason we lost is because Michigan cheated though right? Not because of the poor coaching? — PSU FACTS (@PSU_FACTS) November 11, 2023

This is Penn State football’s ceiling. The conversations about moving on from Franklin need to start… — CJ Gill (@CJGill14) November 11, 2023

The modern version of the 6-4 game. https://t.co/AHA7ylWcQB — Poerbler (@Poerbler) November 11, 2023