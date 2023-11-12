Penn State Opens as Big Favorite Over Rutgers Following Loss to Michigan

Despite suffering its second loss of the season on Saturday, Penn State has opened as a 19.5 point favorite over Rutgers. The East division foes will face off in the penultimate week of the regular season, and the final home game of the year for Penn State.

Penn State will be looking to send off its seniors on a bright note following a disappointing loss to Michigan at home on Saturday. The game had an eerily similar feel to the Nittany Lions loss to Ohio State on Oct. 21, when the defense fought to keep the game within striking distance, but the near complete lack of offense ultimately sealed their fate. Penn State was able to muster just 74 passing yards on the day, with Drew Allar connecting on only 10 of 22 attempts.

If things seemed bad for the Penn State offense on Saturday, it was even worse for Rutgers during its visit to Iowa. The Scarlet Knights fell to 6-4 after being shutout 22-0 by the Hawkeyes, managing just 124 total yards and seven first downs on the day.

Rutgers is one of the surprise teams of the Big Ten, gaining bowl eligibility following a 6-2 start. The Scarlet Knights have earned victories over Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Michigan State and Indiana. They enter the game on a two-game losing streak following setbacks to Ohio State Iowa, but will have an opportunity to finish with a winning regular season record with a win at Penn State and/or at home against Maryland.

Penn State and Rutgers will kick off at noon on Saturday, with coverage on either FOX or FS1.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)