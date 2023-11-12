 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll Watch: Penn State Experiences a Slight Drop in the Polls

The Nittany Lions fall a few spots in the rankings.

By LndoBSD
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan at Penn State

Penn State fell three places in both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll after their second loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions rank No. 12 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press poll.

Penn State is now one of four Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls), Ohio State, (1st in CFP, 3rd in both polls), and Iowa (23rd in Coaches, the top team in “Receiving Votes” for the AP Poll). The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be announced Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions face Rutgers at noon on Saturday. The Senior Day contest will be televised on FS1.

