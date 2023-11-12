REPORT: Penn State Fires Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich

Following another devastating loss where yet another abysmal offensive performance negated a solid defensive performance, Penn State has decided to move in a different direction at offensive coordinator, as the Centre Daily Times’ Jon Sauber is reporting that Mike Yurcich has been fired.

Sources: Penn State has fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.https://t.co/8fy7B5UH3O — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 12, 2023

The only thing truly surprising about the announcement is the timing of it, as typically James Franklin has opted to wait until the end of the regular season or even after the bowl game before canning any assistants. However, with the fan base absolutely irate (and understandably so) over yesterday’s offensive ineptitude, the pressure to make a move now and show that at least some effort is being made to address the glaring problem had to have been quite intense.

We will certainly have more to say about this in upcoming posts with regards to who PSU should and will target as Yurcich’s replacement (i.e. Big Board coming soon). Given that Franklin’s current contract gives him carte blanche to hire whatever assistants he pleases, expect him to go out and try to find the offensive coordinator version of Manny Diaz.