Big Ten Superlatives: Week 11

Best Win of the Week: Michigan

You know the details. But, this was Michigan’s first game against a team with a pulse and the Wolverines were also facing national scrutiny and the suspension of their head coach. It didn’t matter. For the second straight time, Michigan gutted out a November win in Beaver Stadium that puts them in a great spot to go back to the College Football Playoff.

“I didn’t come back for stats. . . . I came back for these guys. I came back to win.”



️ Blake Corum pic.twitter.com/FaidQRPG2z — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 12, 2023

Worst Loss of the Week: Penn State

You’ve read and written much about it already. But the loss cost the Lions a shot at the Big Ten title and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich his job.

Offensive Player of the Week: John Paddock, Illinois

Last week, Paddock came off the bench for the Illini’s final offensive drive and he delivered a pair of huge completions to help Illinois to a win. Saturday, he became just the second Illinois quarterback to ever surpass 500 yards in a game in helping his team to a 48-45 overtime win against Indiana. He finished with 507 yards passing and four scores.

☑️ Legendary performance

☑️ Legendary interview



John Paddock is turning a lot of people into fans these last two weeks.

@John_Paddock5 x @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/nd4rg4UprB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2023

Defensive Player of the Week: Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern

I had to find a way to sneak Northwestern in this week and Gallagher works. He had a team-high 10 tackles as the Wildcats went to Camp Randall Stadium and dominated Wisconsin - winning 24-10 and putting the ‘Cats a win away from a bowl game.

Offensive Play of the Week: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

It can’t be Big Ten Superlatives without the human superlative - Marvin Harrison, Jr. Here’s one of his three touchdowns on Saturday night.

MARVIN HARRISON JR. IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY



pic.twitter.com/YzHKUJAos2 — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) November 12, 2023

Defensive Play of the Week: Quinn Schulte, Iowa

Iowa shut out Rutgers, thanks in part to this Schulte INT that set up a late score in the 22-0 win.

Most Big Ten Thing of the Week: Ohio State vs. Michigan

This game will be played out in two weeks, but Saturday’s results make it so that in what feels like a “last of an era” Big Ten season, The Game will have as much magnitude (and more bad blood) than ever before. Ugghhh.

Most Big Ten West Thing of the Week: A whole new level of mediocrity

Five teams will enter the final two weeks looking for a win for bowl eligibility. Iowa has clinched a share of the division title and is now 8-2 on the year. Meanwhile, everyone but Purdue is 5-5 on the season. Well done Big Ten West. You are who we thought you were.

Most Iowa Things of the Week: The Under Hit

Saturday’s Iowa/Rutgers had the lowest over/under of the season - and dating back a long, long time. It didn’t matter. Of course the under hit as Iowa won 22-0.

What We’re Looking Forward to the Most: A new offensive coordinator

Fire up your big boards, folks!