CFB Week 11: What Twitter Had To Say

Is Georgia the best team in the country?

By ryanparsons
NCAA Football: Duke at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If you were too sad to watch the rest of the college football slate following Penn State’s loss, it’s hard to blame you.

You did, however, miss out on some solid games and classic CFB tomfoolery.

GEORGIA MAKES A STATEMENT

Is it time to call Georgia the best team in the country? The Bulldogs dismantled No. 9 Ole Miss, 52-17, and jumped to No. 1 in the AP Poll after seemingly playing with their food for much of the season. When the rubber hit the road, Kirby Smart’s crew proved it was just as good as years past. A Georgia-Alabama SEC Championship is now set.

DUKE-UNC DELIVERS

The most exciting game of the week was a thriller between Duke and UNC, which went to double overtime and finished with a 47-45 win for the Tar Heels. This may have sounded more like a college basketball matchup, but it was a classic game and featured high-level play on both sides of the ball. Drake Maye just helped his case for being the No. 1 QB in the draft.

UTAH PLAYS WASHINGTON TOUGH

Although it isn’t going to win any championships, Utah has quietly put together a great season this year — even without its starting quarterback. The Utes came oh-so-close to knocking off Washington but fell 35-28 at the end. Michael Penix Jr. had a great performance, but much of the rest of the game was sloppy.

USC DROPS ITS FOURTH GAME

My goodness, USC’s season has taken a turn for the worse. Following their 36-27 loss to Oregon, the Trojans now sit at 7-4 and are without their defensive coordinator. While Caleb Williams continues to be fun to watch, you have to wonder how these results hurt his NFL Draft stock.

