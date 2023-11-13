CFB Week 11: What Twitter Had To Say

If you were too sad to watch the rest of the college football slate following Penn State’s loss, it’s hard to blame you.

You did, however, miss out on some solid games and classic CFB tomfoolery.

GEORGIA MAKES A STATEMENT

Is it time to call Georgia the best team in the country? The Bulldogs dismantled No. 9 Ole Miss, 52-17, and jumped to No. 1 in the AP Poll after seemingly playing with their food for much of the season. When the rubber hit the road, Kirby Smart’s crew proved it was just as good as years past. A Georgia-Alabama SEC Championship is now set.

‘The biggest statue symbol in college football this season is for Georgia to care about you enough to blow you out.’ via locked on ole Miss #godawgs pic.twitter.com/GpyFQtg8MY — General Buster Grant (@buster41202653) November 13, 2023

Lane Kiffin on what Ole Miss needs to do to be more competitive in this big-time games:



"We have to recruit at a higher level. I'm not blaming (the players), we have to coach better.



"We have signed one five-star, (Georgia) signed 24." pic.twitter.com/FgybUP9DjW — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 12, 2023

OMG CATCH OF THE YEAR IN THE OLE MISS GEORGIA GAME BY DAYTON WADE pic.twitter.com/xTVzp4MI0d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) November 12, 2023

Ole Miss can’t hang.



The party’s on in Athens. pic.twitter.com/Vc1QKLF7zz — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 12, 2023

With a big win over Ole Miss, Georgia clinches the East for themselves and the West for Bama! The last SEC East vs. West Championship is all set. https://t.co/2pjnXi9SLU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2023

DUKE-UNC DELIVERS

The most exciting game of the week was a thriller between Duke and UNC, which went to double overtime and finished with a 47-45 win for the Tar Heels. This may have sounded more like a college basketball matchup, but it was a classic game and featured high-level play on both sides of the ball. Drake Maye just helped his case for being the No. 1 QB in the draft.

The scene in Chapel Hill after UNC’s 2OT win over Duke



: @ThrillChapel pic.twitter.com/2vnyfhMX7n — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 12, 2023

Duke gets a game winning interception in their rivalry game against North Carolina. The refs inexplicably call it a catch for North Carolina, refuse to review it, and UNC scores a go ahead touchdownpic.twitter.com/t3o4o3Zd69 https://t.co/sFi9F0cU6f — QB (@quinoaburger09) November 12, 2023

“I’m so proud of ‘em.”



Mack Brown was overcome with emotion after @UNCFootball’s 2OT victory over Duke pic.twitter.com/2DsTyqQYiT — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 12, 2023

UTAH PLAYS WASHINGTON TOUGH

Although it isn’t going to win any championships, Utah has quietly put together a great season this year — even without its starting quarterback. The Utes came oh-so-close to knocking off Washington but fell 35-28 at the end. Michael Penix Jr. had a great performance, but much of the rest of the game was sloppy.

HE DROPPED IT BEFORE CROSSING THE GOAL LINE?!



UTAH GETS THE BALL BACK pic.twitter.com/AzhjizWAn4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Utah took over at its own 1-yard line and the Washington defense forced a safety



What a sequence for the Huskies pic.twitter.com/3uA6YMBs8L — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 11, 2023

We now have a missed FG as well in Washington Utah #CFB #CollegeGameDay



pic.twitter.com/SskZmYrjda — AFC College (@vanhullejens) November 11, 2023

.⁦@Ulofoshio30⁩ sought out Kyle Whittingham after the game. Wanted to tell him how much he respected him in person. pic.twitter.com/qqfpIubWxK — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) November 12, 2023

Michael Penix and Rome Odunze are absolutely on one today.



Odunze gets wide open off of PA, Penix does a great job holding the Safety off with his eyes, and uncorking a perfectly place ball for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/6tXAODVaWh — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 11, 2023

USC DROPS ITS FOURTH GAME

My goodness, USC’s season has taken a turn for the worse. Following their 36-27 loss to Oregon, the Trojans now sit at 7-4 and are without their defensive coordinator. While Caleb Williams continues to be fun to watch, you have to wonder how these results hurt his NFL Draft stock.

My sister was at the Oregon vs USC game and had some words for Lincoln Riley #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/25g9Fp8dTe — Bobby (@Bo_Knows11) November 12, 2023

USC defense after firing their DC pic.twitter.com/giElWvs5xu — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 12, 2023

#Oregon QB Bo Nix is playing at such a high level, specifically in the red zone. His improvisation skills and accuracy have particularly shined in the red area over the last 3 weeks.



Has 4 TD’s in each of his last two games. He’s a legit NFL prospect. pic.twitter.com/LtjiWb92wu — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 13, 2023