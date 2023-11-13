Discuss! Penn State Wrestling Kicks Off the 2024 Season With Some Winning

Penn State Wrestling began its chase for the record books by winning some wrestling matches at round-robin style wrestling event Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions kick off their dual season on December 3 against Lehigh, and 6 Lions are scheduled to compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic on November 21.

Please pardon the dearth of coverage at this early juncture—we’ll have a more proper season preview and better coverage coming soon. And please visit the following outlets for more thorough results, analysis & videos: