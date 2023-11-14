Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 10

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, Trace McSorley (practice squad)
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens.
Other Notable Numbers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 66 yards and one catch for negative yardage.
- Chris Godwin had four catches for 54 yards, and one tackle for the Bucs.
- Jaquan Brisker had nine tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup for the Bears.
- Joey Porter, Jr. had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Steelers.
- Adrian Amos had for the Jets.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
- Austin Johnson had two tackles and a QB hurry for the Chargers:
A goal line stand from the @Chargers defense ‼️— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023
: #DETvsLAC on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj pic.twitter.com/I8tzCnWemk
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 22 yards for the Patriots.
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had two carries for negative yardage, but two catches for 15 yards:
Bryce Young to Miles Sanders for the 2nd fourth down conversion of the drive#CARvsCHI on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2023
Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Moaaj7cpqw
- Blake Gillikin had three punts for an average of 52 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
- Jordan Stout had three punts for an average of 53.7 yards per punt, and one tackle for the Ravens.
- Ji’Ayir Brown had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Jahan Dotson was targeted twice but did not record a reception for the Commanders.
- Brenton Strange was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Jaguars.
