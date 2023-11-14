 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 10

A quiet week for former Penn Staters in the NFL.

By LndoBSD
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, Trace McSorley (practice squad)

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens.

Other Notable Numbers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 66 yards and one catch for negative yardage.
  • Chris Godwin had four catches for 54 yards, and one tackle for the Bucs.
  • Jaquan Brisker had nine tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup for the Bears.
  • Joey Porter, Jr. had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Steelers.
  • Adrian Amos had for the Jets.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
  • Austin Johnson had two tackles and a QB hurry for the Chargers:
  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 22 yards for the Patriots.
  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had two carries for negative yardage, but two catches for 15 yards:
  • Blake Gillikin had three punts for an average of 52 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
  • Jordan Stout had three punts for an average of 53.7 yards per punt, and one tackle for the Ravens.
  • Ji’Ayir Brown had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Jahan Dotson was targeted twice but did not record a reception for the Commanders.
  • Brenton Strange was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Jaguars.

