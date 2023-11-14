Snap Counts: Penn State vs. Michigan

Forty-one Penn State players had at least one snap in Saturday’s 24-15 loss to Michigan.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 63 snaps (761)

Quarterback

Drew Allar: 63 (663)

Running Backs

Nick Singleton: 37 (383)

Kaytron Allen: 31 (333)

Trey Potts: 1 (92)

Wide Receivers

Dante Cephas: 58 (300)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 54 (564)

Kaden Saunders: 26 (106)

Malik McClain: 11 (208)

Malick Meiga: 2 (22)

Liam Clifford: 1 (184)

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren: 45 (526)

Theo Johnson: 44 (512)

Khalil Dinkins: 5 (101)

Offensive Line

Olu Fashanu: 63 (622)

Hunter Nourzad: 63 (639)

Caedan Wallace: 63 (550)

JB Nelson: 44 (376)

Sal Wormley: 43 (568)

Vega Iaone: 39 (515)

Defense: 62 snaps (605)

Defensive Ends

Chop Robinson: 45 (243)

Adisa Isaac: 39 (324)

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 27 (324)

Zuriah Fisher: 9 (172)

Defensive Tackles

Zane Durant: 32 (257)

Hakeem Beamon: 30 (256)

D’Von Ellies: 30 (235)

Coziah Izzard: 24 (173)

Linebackers

Abdul Carter: 56 (455)

Kobe King: 47 (278)

Curtis Jacobs: 38 (353)

Tyler Elsdon: 15 (125)

Dominic DeLuca: 11 (175)

Cornerbacks

Kalen King: 44 (432)

Johnny Dixon: 33 (411)

DaeQuan Hardy: 30 (279)

Cam Miller: 4 (199)

Safeties

Kevin Winston Jr: 54 (358)

Jaylen Reed: 45 (382)

Keaton Ellis: 21 (199)

Zakee Wheatley: 4 (194)

Notes and Thoughts