Snap Counts: Penn State vs. Michigan

Forty-one Penn State players had at least one snap in Saturday’s 24-15 loss to Michigan.
NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.
Offense: 63 snaps (761)
Quarterback
Drew Allar: 63 (663)
Running Backs
Nick Singleton: 37 (383)
Kaytron Allen: 31 (333)
Trey Potts: 1 (92)
Wide Receivers
Dante Cephas: 58 (300)
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 54 (564)
Kaden Saunders: 26 (106)
Malik McClain: 11 (208)
Malick Meiga: 2 (22)
Liam Clifford: 1 (184)
Tight Ends
Tyler Warren: 45 (526)
Theo Johnson: 44 (512)
Khalil Dinkins: 5 (101)
Offensive Line
Olu Fashanu: 63 (622)
Hunter Nourzad: 63 (639)
Caedan Wallace: 63 (550)
JB Nelson: 44 (376)
Sal Wormley: 43 (568)
Vega Iaone: 39 (515)
Defense: 62 snaps (605)
Defensive Ends
Chop Robinson: 45 (243)
Adisa Isaac: 39 (324)
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 27 (324)
Zuriah Fisher: 9 (172)
Defensive Tackles
Zane Durant: 32 (257)
Hakeem Beamon: 30 (256)
D’Von Ellies: 30 (235)
Coziah Izzard: 24 (173)
Linebackers
Abdul Carter: 56 (455)
Kobe King: 47 (278)
Curtis Jacobs: 38 (353)
Tyler Elsdon: 15 (125)
Dominic DeLuca: 11 (175)
Cornerbacks
Kalen King: 44 (432)
Johnny Dixon: 33 (411)
DaeQuan Hardy: 30 (279)
Cam Miller: 4 (199)
Safeties
Kevin Winston Jr: 54 (358)
Jaylen Reed: 45 (382)
Keaton Ellis: 21 (199)
Zakee Wheatley: 4 (194)
Notes and Thoughts
- Wide receiver has been a disappointment all season, but nothing compared to this game. Only two wide receivers played at least half of the snaps on offense. It’s hard to develop an offense when you don’t have any reliable wideouts.
- Beau Pribula did not appear in this game. I was hoping to see some kind of play package for him in the big game, but it feels like another Tommy Stevens situation.
- My vote for most improved players on the defense would go to Zane Durant and Kevin Winston Jr. They have developed nicely in their first season in a starting role, and they each led the way for their respective positions in snaps against Michigan.
- It was nice to have Chop back. The pass rush was clearly getting to McCarthy, but Michigan was smart enough to adjust away from the pass and wear us down by running it.
Loading comments...