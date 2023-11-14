Success with Hyperlinking Comes Up Short Again

With a 24-15 loss to Michigan, James Franklin is now 4-16 against Michigan and Ohio State. There is definitely a palpable tension in the fanbase after this defeat.

Texas A&M fired head coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday. Fisher’s buyout stands at $76 million, the largest ever for a college football coach. Power 5 coaches fired since the start of the 2022 season are currently owed a staggering $146 million.

The women’s volleyball team upset No. 2 Wisconsin on Saturday night. Schumacher-Cawley defeated a Top 5 team for the first time in her tenure.

The women’s soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 7-0 win over Central Connecticut State. Penn State will play Santa Clara Friday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The women’s basketball team defeated Kansas at the BJC on Monday. Could the Lady Lions finally be turning a corner?