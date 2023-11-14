Blessed & Honored: Key Recruits Attend Michigan Game

While the firing of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich may have thrown a wrench into some recruiting progress, things were sunshine and rainbows for Penn State football ahead of the Michigan game.

Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions brought in an impressive amount of key prospects — including one uncommitted member from the Class of 2024.

To check out a comprehensive visitors’ list, you can view 247Sports’ photo gallery of the game.

CLASS OF 2024

Much of the nucleus of Penn State’s 2024 class was in town this weekend. Four-star safety/athlete Quinton Martin, four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, three-star edge rusher Xavier Gilliam, and three-star linebacker Anthony Speca. Were among those in attendance

I will be in Happy Valley this weekend! pic.twitter.com/xFbiWZ1F2J — Xavier Gilliam (@XavierGilliam_) November 10, 2023

But, perhaps more importantly, a key uncommitted 2024 prospect was also in attendance: four-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis. The Michigan prospect decommitted from Michigan State earlier this fall and took his official visit to Penn State this weekend. His commitment is set for January 6.

CLASS OF 2025

Three of the five members of Penn State’s Class of 2025 were also at the Michigan game: four-star athlete Brady O’Hara, three-star running back Tiqwai Hayes, and three-star safety Omari Gaines.

There were also numerous un-committed ‘25 prospects in Beaver Stadium Saturday. Among the visitors was four-star quarterback Bekkem Kritza, who is set to make his commitment Tuesday afternoon. The Boulder, Colorado, prospect checks in at 6-foot-5 and 182 pounds.

Kritza wasn’t the only Class of 2025 quarterback on campus, however, as four-star Ryan Montgomery and three-star Malik Washington were in town as well.

Four-star wideout Jai’mier Scott, four-star defensive lineman Trent Wilson, four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, and four-star cornerback Tariq Hayer were all also on hand for the game.

CLASS OF 2026

Four-star running back Messiah Mickens was the lone member of Penn State’s Class of 2026 to attend the Michigan game. Four-star offensive lineman prospect Ekene Ogboko and four-star safety Jireh Edwards were among the uncommitted 2026 prospects in Happy Valley.

I’m going to be home in Happy Valley this Saturday!! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PzjDU1kFqV — Messiah Mickens (@Messiah_1M) November 9, 2023