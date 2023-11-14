Penn State vs St. Francis Preview & Open Thread: Another Overmatched Opponent

Penn State welcomes its third opponent at home, this time the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash. Don’t expect much from this game, as St. Francis is one of the worst teams in division 1 basketball. For a new coach with a new roster, some of these games were absolutely necessary. Whether they needed to be against some of the worst teams in college basketball, we’ll need to find out as the season goes along.

Scouting the Opposition

The Red Flash don’t do anything particularly well, as they’re ranked an even 356th in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They’ve lost their three games to date by an average of 28 points (a 23-point loss, and two other 30-point blowouts). This could very well be a case of “The Lions will win if they show up.”

What to Watch For

Can they keep it going? The three points rained aplenty on Monday. Can they continue in this game?

Puff the magic dragon! Puff has been sidelined with an injury for the exhibition and first game of the season. Will he make an appearance before Texas A&M?

Prediction

This game was over when it was scheduled. Penn State 80, St. Francis 55

How To Watch Who: St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

Record: 0-3

When: Tuesday, November 14, 7:00 PM Eastern

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 359 (83)

NET Ranking (PSU): N/A

TV: B1G Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

