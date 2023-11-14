Oh, Hello: 2025 Three-Star QB Bekkem Kritza Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 182 pounds

Hometown/High School: Boulder, CO (Fairview)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8800 247Sports Composite — No. 405 overall)

Notable Offers: Colorado, Kansas, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Kritza has been on the recruiting scene for a couple years now due his breakout freshman season at his current high school, Fairview in Boulder. I say “current” because Kritza spent the last year-and-a-half bouncing around schools, with his sophomore season (2022) spent at Rancho Santa Margarita in California and then a portion of his junior season (2023) at Miami Central. He made the move back to Fairview earlier this season, where he put up 20 TDs and 3 interceptions in six games.

So, yeah, it’s been a wild few years for Kritza.

On the Penn State side of things, the Nittany Lions offered Kritza back in March and kept up contact despite the school moves. He visited Happy Valley a few times, with the most recent visit coming last weekend for the Michigan game. Despite the outcome of the game itself and the ousting of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich, Kritza was impressed enough to make the call for the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

Obviously, this is a unique one on a couple different fronts. First and foremost, Penn State is without an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, who tend to have a lot of sway in which quarterbacks the program pushes for. Although Krizta is a talented kid with a naturally strong arm and a massive frame to grow into, it remains to be seen if he’ll be a fit with whoever is hired to replace Yurcich.

Beyond that, three transfers before the middle of your junior season isn’t exactly ideal. While I don’t know the reason for those moves — perhaps they were valid — I imagine all parties will hope for Kritza to stay at Fairview for the remainder of his high school career. Some stability seems like it would be a good thing.