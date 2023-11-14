Penn State 83, St. Francis 53: Lions win Borough Battle

Back sometime in my early 20s, living alone as a bachelor, I spent a lot of time playing NCAA-themed video games.

Sure, many of us are anxiously awaiting the return of EA Sports NCAA football. Well, I also played the college basketball version and before life’s responsibilities got larger, I once took St. Francis (Pa.) to the Final Four.

That’s right, the Red Flash were the Cinderella of virtual college basketball.

Unfortunately for any St. Francis fans, I was not controlling the players from Lorretto on Tuesday night. But fortunately for all of us flaming bus followers, it was a take-it-easy sort of night at the BJC as Penn State improved to 3-0 with a 83-53 win.

The Nittany Lions steadily built their lead from the start, ultimately going up by more than 30 points by the half and, despite some sloppiness at times through the second half, gave fans plenty to feel good about.

Players of the Game

Ace Baldwin, Jr. - The transfer guard showed his ability to do a little bit of everything. He was back in the starting lineup and had team highs in assists (4) and steals (3), while also adding 11 points and four rebounds.

Qudus Wahab - The big man controlled the paint in limited minutes, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. He was also 4-of-4 at the foul line, a welcome site with bigger games looming.

Puff Johnson - The North Carolina transfer had just six points and four rebounds, but he provided energy and a spark in the front court in his first action for Penn State.

Random Observations

Demetrius Lilley has gotten himself in better shape and provided some punch off the bench. He finished with a career-high eight points and X rebounds. His emergence is big as Penn State will be without backup big Favour Aire for a few weeks due to a hand injury.

Kanye Clary was really good again. He easily could have been mentioned with the players of the game thanks to his 14-point, three assist performance. His play alongside Baldwin gives Penn State a backcourt that will cause a lot of conference opponents problems.

The 3-point shooting numbers still aren’t great for Penn State - they went just 7-of-28 from 3-point range. Penn State does have some guys who have shot well at previous stops, so hopefully they’ll continue getting more accustomed to the BJC rims. However, it should be noted that Penn State is defending the 3-point line extremely well through three games. St. Francis went just 5-of-19.

Up Next

Penn State is home once more in non-conference play on Friday when they play host to Morehead State (2-2). The game will be broadcast on Peacock.