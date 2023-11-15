 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 11

Am I the only one who was not expecting this?

By LndoBSD
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Tulane Green Wave

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)

Bowl: Fiesta/Peach
Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Alabama Crimson Tide

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Guest Pickers:

Sporting News

Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Honestly, I am surprised that no outlets changed their projections after this weekend. I know that 10-2 is a good record, but is it top-12 in the country? I suppose we will find out...

