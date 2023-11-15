Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 11

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Tulane Green Wave

Bowl: Fiesta/Peach

Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Alabama Crimson Tide

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Guest Pickers:

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Honestly, I am surprised that no outlets changed their projections after this weekend. I know that 10-2 is a good record, but is it top-12 in the country? I suppose we will find out...