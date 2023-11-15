Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 11

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Tulane Green Wave
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Peach
Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Alabama Crimson Tide
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Guest Pickers:
Sporting News
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
Honestly, I am surprised that no outlets changed their projections after this weekend. I know that 10-2 is a good record, but is it top-12 in the country? I suppose we will find out...
Loading comments...