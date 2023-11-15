Just the Stats: No. 12 Penn State vs Rutgers

No. 12 Penn St. Nittany Lions (8-2; 5-2 Big Ten East) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten East)
12:00 p.m. ET, November 18, 2023—FS1
Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
Another single digit loss to a likely college football playoff team, and what follows? Another Big Ten game against a team that has a losing record in the conference. This time, though, it’s a Rutgers squad that’s playing very tough defense under Greg Schiano - and the Scarlet Knights are already bowl-eligible.
They’ve got a hard-nosed defense but their offense and special teams still lack some oomph and there’s a real area of opportunity for Penn State to grind RU down and win by significant digits by the end of the day.
A few points on the numbers:
- Penn State is 61 of 149 on third downs, while Rutgers is 45 of 125 on third downs (almost 25 more third down attempts for the home team)
- PSU opponents are 41 of 135 on third downs, and RU opponents are 54 of 138 on third downs
- The Nittany Lions are 18 of 22 on fourth downs, while the Scarlet Knights are 13 of 20. The Lions’ opponents have attempted 16 fourth downs and converted 7; the Nights’ opponents have attempted 24 fourth downs and converted 13
- Penn State has scored on 48 of their 50 red zone possessions with 39 touchdowns; Rutgers has scored on 29 of their 35 red zone possessions with 22 touchdowns
- PSU’s defense still has allowed the second fewest red zone attempts in the country with 18, and allowed 16 scores (just ten touchdowns); RU’s defense have scored on 23 of 32 red zone possessions, with eighteen touchdowns
- Rutgers’ special teams unit have forced only four punt returns (fourth fewest in the nation), while Penn State’s opponents have returned 18 punts
- The Nittany Lions have returned 23 punts; the Scarlet Knights have returned 5 and are the only team in the nation with a negative punt return average on the year now
- PSU has punted 41 times with only one touchback; RU has punted 45 times also with only one touchback
- Rutgers has the fewest kickoff returns in the nation with 3; Penn State has returned 14 points
- RU opponents have returned 10 kickoffs with 33 touchbacks; PSU opponents have returned 14 kickoffs with 45 touchbacks
