Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 12 Penn State vs Rutgers

No. 12 Penn St. Nittany Lions (8-2; 5-2 Big Ten East) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, November 18, 2023—FS1

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Rutgers Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 172.3 (45) 128.2 (38) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push Passing Offense (ypg) 206.1 (88) 166.2 (9) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 136.46 (60) 113.54 (13) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 378.4 (72) 294.4 (13) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 37.7 (15) 18.3 (19) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push Rushing Defense (ypg) 77.2 (2) 169.6 (T - 49) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 162.5 (T - 7) 140.9 (125) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 110.49 (10) 108.32 (122) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 239.7 (2) 310.5 (116) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 13.1 (4) 24.1 (T - 85) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 4.72 (28) -.2 (130) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Punt Return Yds (ypr) 11.17 (33) 6.25 (T - 50) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push Net Punting Yds (ypp) 42.02 (13) 38.67 (68) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 24.07 (18) 14.9 (9) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 16.93 (23) 36.67 (1) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push Turnover Margin +1.5 (1) +.5 (T - 26) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted (total) 1 (1) 7 (T - 81) Passes Intercepted (total) Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 32) 6 (T - 24) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push Penalty Yds/Game 48.1 (48) 40.1 (15) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 3.8 (T - 2) .9 (T - 7) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.3 (T - 19) 1.8 (T - 94) Sacks (spg) Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.2 (4) 3.6 (T - 5) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.1 (T - 14) 4.0 (124) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 96.0% (4) 71.9% (7) Redzone Defense (% season) Push Redzone Defense (% season) 88.9% (T - 100) 82.9% (76) Redzone Offense (% season) Push Redzone TD % (season) 78.0% 56.25% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push Redzone TD % Defense (season) 55.56% 62.86% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 40.9% (T - 53) 39.1% (T - 68) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push 3rd Down Defense % (season) 30.4% (16) 36.0% (T - 92) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 81.8% (3) 54.2% (87) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 43.8% (T - 39) 65.0% (T - 28) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push 1st Downs (season) 232 (21) 177 (30) 1st Downs Allowed (season) Push 1st Downs Allowed (season) 133 (2) 177 (T - 100) 1st Downs (season) Time of Possession (mpg) 33 (7) 31 (35) Time of Possession (mpg) Strength of Schedule 59 10 Strength of Schedule

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Another single digit loss to a likely college football playoff team, and what follows? Another Big Ten game against a team that has a losing record in the conference. This time, though, it’s a Rutgers squad that’s playing very tough defense under Greg Schiano - and the Scarlet Knights are already bowl-eligible.

They’ve got a hard-nosed defense but their offense and special teams still lack some oomph and there’s a real area of opportunity for Penn State to grind RU down and win by significant digits by the end of the day.

A few points on the numbers: