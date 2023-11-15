 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Filed under:

Just the Stats: No. 12 Penn State vs Rutgers

All the numbers behind this week’s attempt at a bounceback conference win.

By Cari Greene
/ new
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 Penn St. Nittany Lions (8-2; 5-2 Big Ten East) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, November 18, 2023—FS1

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org
Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Rutgers Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 172.3 (45) 128.2 (38) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push
Passing Offense (ypg) 206.1 (88) 166.2 (9) Passing Defense (ypg) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Pass Efficiency 136.46 (60) 113.54 (13) Pass Efficiency Defense 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Total Offense (ypg) 378.4 (72) 294.4 (13) Total Defense (ypg) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Scoring Offense (ppg) 37.7 (15) 18.3 (19) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push
Rushing Defense (ypg) 77.2 (2) 169.6 (T - 49) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 162.5 (T - 7) 140.9 (125) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 110.49 (10) 108.32 (122) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 239.7 (2) 310.5 (116) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 13.1 (4) 24.1 (T - 85) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 4.72 (28) -.2 (130) Punt Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 11.17 (33) 6.25 (T - 50) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 42.02 (13) 38.67 (68) Net Punting Yds (ypp) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 24.07 (18) 14.9 (9) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 16.93 (23) 36.67 (1) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push
Turnover Margin +1.5 (1) +.5 (T - 26) Turnover Margin new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 1 (1) 7 (T - 81) Passes Intercepted (total) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 32) 6 (T - 24) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 48.1 (48) 40.1 (15) Penalty Yds/Game 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Sacks (spg) 3.8 (T - 2) .9 (T - 7) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.3 (T - 19) 1.8 (T - 94) Sacks (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.2 (4) 3.6 (T - 5) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.1 (T - 14) 4.0 (124) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 96.0% (4) 71.9% (7) Redzone Defense (% season) Push
Redzone Defense (% season) 88.9% (T - 100) 82.9% (76) Redzone Offense (% season) Push
Redzone TD % (season) 78.0% 56.25% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 55.56% 62.86% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 40.9% (T - 53) 39.1% (T - 68) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push
3rd Down Defense % (season) 30.4% (16) 36.0% (T - 92) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 81.8% (3) 54.2% (87) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 43.8% (T - 39) 65.0% (T - 28) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push
1st Downs (season) 232 (21) 177 (30) 1st Downs Allowed (season) Push
1st Downs Allowed (season) 133 (2) 177 (T - 100) 1st Downs (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession (mpg) 33 (7) 31 (35) Time of Possession (mpg) new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 59 10 Strength of Schedule 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Another single digit loss to a likely college football playoff team, and what follows? Another Big Ten game against a team that has a losing record in the conference. This time, though, it’s a Rutgers squad that’s playing very tough defense under Greg Schiano - and the Scarlet Knights are already bowl-eligible.

They’ve got a hard-nosed defense but their offense and special teams still lack some oomph and there’s a real area of opportunity for Penn State to grind RU down and win by significant digits by the end of the day.

A few points on the numbers:

  • Penn State is 61 of 149 on third downs, while Rutgers is 45 of 125 on third downs (almost 25 more third down attempts for the home team)
  • PSU opponents are 41 of 135 on third downs, and RU opponents are 54 of 138 on third downs
  • The Nittany Lions are 18 of 22 on fourth downs, while the Scarlet Knights are 13 of 20. The Lions’ opponents have attempted 16 fourth downs and converted 7; the Nights’ opponents have attempted 24 fourth downs and converted 13
  • Penn State has scored on 48 of their 50 red zone possessions with 39 touchdowns; Rutgers has scored on 29 of their 35 red zone possessions with 22 touchdowns
  • PSU’s defense still has allowed the second fewest red zone attempts in the country with 18, and allowed 16 scores (just ten touchdowns); RU’s defense have scored on 23 of 32 red zone possessions, with eighteen touchdowns
  • Rutgers’ special teams unit have forced only four punt returns (fourth fewest in the nation), while Penn State’s opponents have returned 18 punts
  • The Nittany Lions have returned 23 punts; the Scarlet Knights have returned 5 and are the only team in the nation with a negative punt return average on the year now
  • PSU has punted 41 times with only one touchback; RU has punted 45 times also with only one touchback
  • Rutgers has the fewest kickoff returns in the nation with 3; Penn State has returned 14 points
  • RU opponents have returned 10 kickoffs with 33 touchbacks; PSU opponents have returned 14 kickoffs with 45 touchbacks
Penn State Football

Lion Tales: Rutgers

Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 11

Penn State Football

Penn State is No. 12 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Loading comments...