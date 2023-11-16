 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SWH is Checking out the Hot (Offensive) Coordinators in The Area

Plus wrestling and Thanksgiving tips.

By LndoBSD
Oregon State v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

What prospects will be visiting for this weekend’s game?

Frank Bodani gives his prediction for the Rutgers game. (As usual, BSD’s prediction roundtable will post on Friday.)

BWI muses about how the offense can improve. ($)

ICYMI, speaking of the offense, check out Pat’s Hot Board of Potential Offensive Coordinators!

The Post-Gazette has a feature on the Franco Harris mosaic on display in the All-Sports Museum.

Many Penn State wrestlers will travel to Army for the Black Knight invitational.

Ahead of Thanksgiving next week, here are some food safety tips from Penn State.

