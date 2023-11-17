Fall Sports Recap: Women’s Soccer Advances

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team cruised past Central Connecticut State in its NCAA Tournament first round match with a 7-0 win. Penn State outshot the Blue Devils 18-1 in the game. Payton Linnehan led the way for the Nittany Lions with a natural hat trick. Cori Dyke, Rebecca Cooke, Mike Schiemann, and Julia Raich tallied the other four goals in the blowout win.

Penn State now faces No. 7 seed Santa Clara in the second round. Should the Nittany Lions win, they will face the winner of the second round game between No. 3 seed Georgetown and No. 6 seed Saint Louis.

Upcoming Game: Friday vs. Santa Clara (6:30pm on ESPN+)

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team picked up a huge weekend sweep, defeating Michigan in straight sets before pulling off a stunning 3-1 upset over No. 2 Wisconsin. The win over the Badgers was Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first over a Top 5 opponent. Camryn Hannah (19 kills), Jess Mruzik (16 kills), and Zoe Weatherington (10 kills) led the way for Penn State’s attack. Allie Holland added 5 blocks, and setter Mac Podraza had an outstanding 51 assists. Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Week for her efforts in Saturday’s upset of Wisconsin.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Michigan State (7pm), Saturday vs. Northwestern (7pm)

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 5

Women’s Volleyball: No. 14