5 Week 12 College Football Games to Watch

(#1)Georgia at (#18)Tennessee

3:30 p.m., CBS

The atmosphere in Knoxville will be incredible as two heated rivals meet in a late-season ranked vs. ranked match-up. I’m just not sure how long that atmosphere will hold up once the game kicks off. Based on what we saw last week alone, these two are heading in vastly different directions. Tennessee was destroyed 36-7 at Missouri, while Georgia crushed then-#10 Ole Miss 52-17. The Bulldogs offense continues to get better with each week, and did I mention they have tight end Brock Bowers (aka the best player in the nation not named Marvin Harrison Jr.) back in the line-up?

Prediciton: Georgia-40, Tennessee-20

(#20)North Carolina at Clemson

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Speaking of teams going in different directions. Clemson seems to have new life after an upset victory over Notre Dame two weeks ago that saved them from dropping to 4-5. North Carolina lost two recent games to Virginia and Georgia Tech, and were incredibly fortunate to escape with a 47-45 win against a banged-up Duke squad last week.

Prediciton: Clemson-28, North Carolina-24

(#21)Kansas State at (#25)Kansas

7 p.m., FS1

This will be a nice sneak-peek of next week’s slate that is filled with rivalry games. This is about everything you could want for one of these games — a long-standing in-state rivalry between two good teams who are seeking to remain in the Top 25. The Sunflower Showdown should be a battle for the full 60 minutes this season.

Prediciton: Kansas State-24, Kansas-21

(#5)Washington at (#11)Oregon State

7:30 p.m., ABC

This seems to be the most promising game of the week, and for good reason. Washington is on the verge of an undefeated season and playoff berth, but it could all go up in smoke in Corvallis on Saturday night. The Huskies defense has continued to struggle, and at some point it may not be enough to rely on Michal Penix and a slew of talented playmakers on offense. The Beavers are a hard-nosed team that can control the game by controlling the line of scrimmage. If they can limit explosive plays, they have an outstanding shot at handing the Huskies their first loss of the year.

Prediciton: Oregona State-35, Washington-33

(#7)Texas at Iowa State

8 p.m., FOX

I just have a feeling about this one. The Longhorns are in great shape to finish 12-1 with a double-digit road win against Alabama, making them very appealing to the selection committee. It seems the perfect time for Texas to do the Texas thing and lose a game no one saw coming. Iowa State has been quite average this season, but are just one of those programs who are able to ruin seasons for other teams on a regular basis.

Predicition: Iowa State-31, Texas-30