Penn State vs Morehead State Preview & Open Thread: Overmatched Opponent, Part 3

Penn State will face its fourth sub-200 opponent of the season when it welcomes Morehead State into Bryce Jordan. The Lions will need all the practice they can get before heading down to Florida to participate in the ESPN Events Invitational, which will pit them against No. 13 Texas A&M to start, then one of No. 10 Florida Atlantic or Butler the following day. On Sunday, the Lions will be playing for either the championship, 3rd, 5th, or 7th place, depending on how their weekend goes. Here’s to hoping it’s a championship!

How To Watch Who: Morehead State Eagles

Record: 2-2

When: Friday, November 17, 7:00 PM Eastern

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 218 (79)

NET Ranking (PSU): N/A

TV: N/A

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

This week, however, they need to finish taking care of business against in their last tune-up game before things get interesting.

Scouting the Opposition

The Eagles are the best offensive team Penn State has played to date, as they’re 195th in offensive efficiency. They are second to Lehigh in defensive efficiency, coming in at 246th. They have a player who has been torching the net from beyond the arc in Drew Thelwell, who’s shooting 43.8 percent for the season. Other than Thelwell, Jordan Lathon and Riley Minix take the bulk of the possessions, the latter of which is shooting 100 percent on free throws so far this season on 14 attempts. The Lions will need to be mindful of his attempts to draw fouls.

What to Watch For

Don’t get antsy - This wouldn’t be the first time the Lions drop a winnable game before the intensity ratchets up, so Penn State needs to be on alert against a team that can beat them.

Rotation, rotation, rotation - Mike Rhoades loves to rotate players. As the season continues to unfold, is the rotation going to get smaller, or will they still go 12-deep? Just about everyone who can play has seen game action for the Lions so far this season.

Prediction

Anticipation doesn’t get the better of the Lions. Penn State 78, Morehead State 66

Open Thread

Please use this as your open thread for the evening. As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!