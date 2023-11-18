Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

Welcome to week 12!

It’s time to wash away the bad taste from last week — Penn State is still in the hunt for a double-digit win season, a NY6 bowl apperance, and most importantly for today, sending off the seniors with a victory. Here is the key info for today’s batlle between Penn State and Rutgers.

No. 11 Penn State (8-2, 5-2) vs. Rutgers (6-4, 3-4)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -20 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: FS1, Noon - Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)

Weather: A very pleasant day for mid-November, with sunny skies and a high of 52.