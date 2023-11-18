Three Takeaways From No. 12 Penn State’s 27-6 Win Over Rutgers

Penn State rebounded from their Michigan loss by doing to Rutgers what the Wolverines did to them. The Lions had one pass in the second half, and that’s all they needed to put the game away. Here are your takeaways.

1: Capable Depth

Drew Allar went down after running for a first down early in the first half. With what appeared to be some sort of arm injury, he stayed out the rest of the game. Beau Pribula played out the rest of the game, and attempted exactly one pass in his two and a half quarters of action. It was still enough to put another 17 points on the board during his duty.

2: Well whaddayaknow

Apparently, Penn State’s running backs can run to the edge, and they can get explosive runs when they do so! Who would have thought?

3: It’s continuous

If Tony Rojas, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and a slew of defensive backups is any indication, this defense will remain nasty even with all the departures. Now, all Penn State needs is to get an offensive coordinator that does the simple things, like figuring out that running your talented backs outside actually works.