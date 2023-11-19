Penn State Opens as Comfortable Favorite for Regular Season Finale Against Michigan State

Penn State is a heavy favorite to win their Black Friday match-up with Michigan State and finish the regular season with a 10-2 record. The Nittany Lions opened as a 20-point favorite over the Spartans as the teams prepare to meet in Detroit.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 27-6 victory over Rutgers in their final home game of the season on Saturday. Penn State heavily leaned on its defense as the passing game had another poor showing. Drew Allar exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury, and the Nittany Lions closed the game with back-up Beau Pribula throwing only one pass, but adding a team-leading 71 yards with his legs, along with a late touchdown to seal win number nine of the season for Penn State.

Michigan State also reached the win column on Saturday, taking down Indiana 24-21. Spartans tight end Maliq Carr came through with a 36 yard touchdown catch with just 1:10 remaining in the game to deliver a late victory for Michigan State. Carr helped carry the offense throughout the game, finishing with 100 yards on nine catches and two scores. The Spartans have won two of their last three, but stand at just 4-7 heading into the final week of the season.

This 2023 season has gone exactly as the oddsmakers predicted for Penn State, winning all 10 games they were a favorite while losing the only two where they opened as underdogs.

Penn State and Michigan State kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Ford Field in Detroit. The game will be aired on NBC.