Penn State 2024 Big Ten Football Schedule Released

The Big Ten has announced schedules for the 2024 football season, following the announcement that Oregon and Washington would be joining the Big Ten. Without any further ado, here is the 2024 football schedule for your Penn State Nittany Lions:

2024 Penn State Football Schedule

8/31 at West Virginia

9/7 Bowling Green

9/14 Bye

9/21 Kent State

9/28 Illinois*

10/5 UCLA*

10/12 at USC*

10/19 Bye

10/26 at Wisconsin*

11/2 Ohio State*

11/9 Washington*

11/16 at Purdue*

11/23 at Minnesota*

11/30 Maryland*

Bold – Home Game

* Conference Opponent

Some quick, general thoughts:

-Week 3 is awfully early for a bye week, especially sandwiched between MAC opponents.

-Week 8 brings a second bye, so at least it’s not a single bye week very early in the season

-That stretch after the second bye is rough. Penn State will travel to Madison to face a likely improved Badgers team in year two of the Luke Fickell era, then return for home games against Ohio State and Washington in the next two weeks.

-This is followed up by two consecutive road trips to Purdue and Minnesota.

-We’ll get a quick feel for the revamped Big Ten, with Penn State facing three of the four new programs: UCLA, USC and Washington. The Nittany Lions will host UCLA in week six, before traveling to the Rose Bowl to face USC in week seven.

-Penn State will avoid Michigan in the regular season in 2024. It will take some time getting used to not playing Ohio State and Michigan on an annual basis after many years of those being the two most-anticipated games of the season.

-Penn State closes the season at Maryland. Is the Big Ten still trying to make that a rivalry, or just luck of the draw between two programs without a true conference rival to play on the final Saturday of the regular season?