Fall Sports Recap: Bubble Trouble

Field Hockey

The field hockey team fell 4-3 in two overtimes to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday. Carly Gannon, Mackenzie Allessie, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Sophia Gladieux all scored for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State now awaits its fait in the at-large pool for an NCAA tournament berth. The Lions finished the season 9-8 and currently ranks No. 16 in RPI. This one could go either way.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 game against Iowa on Thursday, ending the Lions’ chances to win the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State’s offense could not put together a consistent attack in the match. After regulation ended scoreless, Iowa potted the game-winning goal in the first overtime period.

The Nittany Lions are assured of an NCAA bid, as the team entered the game ranked No. 2 in RPI. The full NCAA bracket will be released Monday, November 6 and streamed live on NCAA.com.

Men’s Soccer

Much like the field hockey team, the men’s soccer team sits squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble entering Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal match against Rutgers. Jeff Cook’s squad earned a share of the Big Ten regular season title after earning a 1-1 tie at Wisconsin.

Penn State currently ranks No. 36 in RPI. The Lions will likely need to win two games in the conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Upcoming Game: Friday vs. Rutgers (6pm on Big Ten Plus)

Women’s Volleyball

The volleyball team had another up and down weekend, defeating Michigan in four sets before falling to Michigan State in five sets. Camryn Hannah (20 kills, 1 ace) and Zoe Weatherington (6 kills, 7 blocks) led the way for the Nittany Lions against Michigan. Jess Mruzik (19 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace) and Allie Holland (7 kills, 7 blocks) turned in outstanding performances against the Spartans, but Penn State came up just short in East Lansing.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Nebraska (8:30pm on B1G Network)

Women’s Hockey

Following its bye week, the women’s hockey team finally found its legs, sweeping Syracuse in the conference opener. Kendall Butze’ two goals paved the way for the Lions in a 4-2 victory in Game 1. In Game 2, six different Lions (Julie Gough, Mya Vaslet, Maddy Christian, Tessa Janecke, Stella Retrum, and Karly Garcia) scored a goal in a 6-2 win.

Upcoming Games: Friday (7pm on FloHockey) and Saturday (6:40pm on FloHockey) at Lindenwood

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 5

Field Hockey: No. 14

Women’s Volleyball: No. 16