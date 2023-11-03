6 Week 10 College Football Games to Watch

(#23) Kansas State at (#7)Texas

Noon, FOX

Kansas State is always a dangerous team, and are coming off two dominating performances by a combined 82-3 over Houston and TCU in the past two weeks. Now add that the Longhorns will be without start quarterback Quinn Ewers once again this week. Texas will need to take extra caution to remain in the playoff hunt in their last game against a ranked team this regular season.

Prediction: Texas-28, Kansas State-24

(#15)Notre Dame at Clemson

Noon, ABC

This appeared to be a much higher-profile game at the start of the season when Clemson was ranked #7. While the Tigers are sitting at 4-4, they still have talent and have been competitive. They should give the Irish a fight in front of their home crowd. Either way, you get to watch either Notre Dame lose or Clemson fall to a losing record on the first Saturday of November.

Prediciton: Notre Dame-23, Clemson-17

(#9)Oklahoma at (#22)Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m., ABC

I’m including this game as it will likely still be going on long after Penn State and Maryland wrap up. Plus, it’s the last Bedlam for the forseeable future. These teams have been going in opposite directions the last several weeks, as Oklahoma has struggled since knocking off Texas in a thrilling Red River Shootout, while Oklahoma State is on a four-game winning streak after early season losses to South Alabama and Iowa State. Something tells me Mike Gundy has something up his sleeve and is able to buck the trend of another Sooners victory in the final go-round in this long-held rivalry.

Oklahoma State-38, Oklahoma-35

(#5)Washington at (#20)USC

7:30 p.m., ABC

The reigning Heisman winner vs. the current Heisman frontrunner. Washington has taken a page out of USC’s “defense is optional” philosophy lately, so expect a shootout that goes long into the night.

Prediciton: Washington-51, USC-45

(#14)LSU at (#8)Alabama

7:45, CBS

It’s strength vs. strength and weakness vs. weakness in one of college football’s best rivalries that pretty much guarentees some fireworks with each meeting. We’ll see one of the nation’s best offenses against one of the nation’s stingiest defenses when LSU has the ball. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has the opportunity to work himself into the Heisman conversation, as his remarkable start to the season has been going unnoticed thanks to the Tigers two early season losses that quickly removed them from contention. On the other side, Alabama has struggled to move the ball while LSU has problems stopping anyone on defense, especially through the air, so this game could go a number of different directions. However it happens, it should once again go down to the wire just like last season’s 32-31 overtime victory by LSU.

Prediciton: Alabama-37, LSU-35

(#19)UCLA at Arizona

10:30 p.m., FS1

If you’ve been going to bed at a reasonable hour the past few Saturdays, you may have missed Arizona’s stunning turnaround. The Wildcats barely missed out on upsets over USC and Washington, but were able to take down then-#11 Oregon State on Saturday, a week after thumping Washington State 44-6. You know how there’s always that one team with a pedestrian record that no one wants to play? Right now that’s Arizona, and they have their sights on knocking off another ranked team.

Prediciton: Arizona-21, UCLA-16