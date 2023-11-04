Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland

Welcome to week 10!

After a dramatic last-second victory against Indiana, Penn State looks to get to victory number 10 during a road trip to Maryland to kick off the final month of the regular season. Here are the key details for today’s match-up:

No. 11 Penn State (7-1, 4-1) vs. Maryland (5-3, 2-3)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

The Betting Line: Penn State -8 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: FOX, 3:30 p.m. - Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

Weather: A cool but sunny day with a high of 55 and little chance of rain.