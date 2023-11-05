Penn State’s Offense Arrives In 51-15 Domination Over Maryland: Post-Game Link Dump

After a largely dismal performance against Indiana before the KLS touchdown, fans were watching closely to see how Drew Allar would respond. The young quarterback’s performance in College Park was essentially perfect in that regard, as he looked care free in the pocket and used his ridiculous arm to spread the ball to eight different receivers.

Allar finished his afternoon with 25 of his 34 pass attempts completed, worth 240 yards and four touchdowns.

Drew Allar through 9 games this season.



•181-288 (63% completion %)

•1,895 passing yards

•20 touchdown passes against 1 INT

•100 rushing yards

•3 rushing touchdowns



So thankful he’s Penn State’s quarterback pic.twitter.com/Xjadc9PL3N — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) November 5, 2023

The rest of the group rebounded in perfect fashion, too. KLS carried his momentum to a team-leading eight-reception, 95-yard day, while Dante Cephas had his best game thus far in a Penn State uniform. After failing to total more than two catches in a game this year, the Kent State transfer finished with six grabs and found the end zone twice on a couple of beautiful fade routes.

While the offense rolled, Penn State’s defense flexed its muscle even without Chop Robinson. Outside of two frustrating drives marred by penalties, Manny Diaz’s group was dominant, forcing four turnovers, six sacks, and allowing a grand total of -49 rushing yards to the Terps.

Even kicker Alex Felkins stayed hot. The Columbia transfer nailed all three of his field goal attempts worth more than 30 yards, and hit each of his extra points without any issue.

Alex Felkins improves to 11-for-14 on field goals this season with a 30-yard make. — Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) November 4, 2023

What does all of this now mean? Penn State officially has some momentum as it prepares to welcome Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines to town on Saturday.

Things could get interesting.

Update on Big Ten East Tiebreaker Scenario:



Penn State: 8-10 (Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern)



Ohio State: 7-11 (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue)



Michigan: 7-11 (Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue)



If PSU beats Mich and Mich beats OSU, PSU would be the Big Ten East representative #WeAre pic.twitter.com/kCtfvsiNU1 — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) November 5, 2023

This version of Penn State’s offense might have a chance in next week’s season-defining game.



Welcome back. https://t.co/D5MBg2ztaX — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 5, 2023

Watch Penn State’s post-game celebration here, along with James Franklin addressing reporters in a cramped Maryland media room here.