Penn State Opens as Home Underdog Against Michigan

Michigan week is finally here.

Penn State fans have had this week circled ever since the Nittany Lions were decimated by the Wolverines 41-17 in The Big House in 2022. Now Penn State will try to hand Michigan its first loss of the 2023 season while putting itself right back in the thick of the Big Ten and playoff races.

The Nittany Lions will open as a -6.5 underdog to Michigan for their meeting this Saturday in Happy Valley.

Michigan, who began the initial College Football Playoff rankings at #3, are coming off a 41-13 victory at home on Saturday night. The Wolverines raced out to a 17-0 lead, but the Boilermakers were able to keep the game within reach as they trailed 20-6 in the third quarter before Michigan eventually pulled well ahead.

Penn State was able to race past Maryland 51-15 on the road Saturday, putting them at 8-1 and currently #11 in the playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions defense held Maryland to an eye-popping -49 rushing yards, as Drew Allar looked his most at ease within the Penn State offense thus far as a starter, tossing for four touchdowns. Two of the scoring strikes went to receiver Dante Cephas, who had his first two touchdowns after joining Penn State from Kent State prior to the start of the season.

Penn State and Michigan will kick off at noon this Saturday on FOX.

