CFB Week 10: What Twitter Had To Say

BEDLAM GOES OUT WITH A BANG

Thanks to conference re-alignment, Bedlam will be no more after this year. Rivalries like this will be one of the biggest things missing in the next era of college football, and it's perhaps why this year has felt so special. But, Oklahoma State, despite trailing 91-20-1 in its all-time series against Oklahoma, will go down as the final Bedlam victor. It was only right this game went out with a bang.

They played “we are never getting back together” after Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma in the last Bedlam ever pic.twitter.com/IO5sIpFV6j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 4, 2023

Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops almost just had an insane catch.. no pass-interference called here. pic.twitter.com/h8d9WIthP0 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 4, 2023

Texas fans waiting to make bedlam about them. pic.twitter.com/ZzVpMKeR19 — Mark (@markaduck) November 2, 2023

In back-to-back weeks, both Kansas and Oklahoma State tore down their goalposts and threw them into a body of water after beating Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/I0ovIXcedz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

USC’S DEFENSIVE WOES COME TO A HEAD

USC has officially been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. The Trojans now have three losses, are unranked in the AP Poll for the first time under Lincoln Riley, and have fired their defensive coordinator. But, they still fought against Washington and helped make for a fun shootout game. The No. 5 Huskies escaped with a 52-42 win and continue to march toward a playoff berth.

What a beautiful moment between Washington HC Kalen DeBoer and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, whose father passed away in the last week



“This team loves you” pic.twitter.com/m1U0McVKPT — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 5, 2023

Watching Caleb Williams sobbing with his family after losing the game will BREAK YOUR HEART. This young man pours his heart out for his team EVERY TIME he plays. Any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB and this emotion shows how much this game means to him. @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/BLBBE9IvG9 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 5, 2023

How it started for Caleb Williams….



How it’s going….. pic.twitter.com/ZVFLdC6F5y — 1st & Goal Podcast (@goal_1st) November 5, 2023

DILLON JOHNSON JR. WITH VIDEO GAME NUMBERS pic.twitter.com/xeawK8B097 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2023

HEISMAN MOMENT from Michael Penix Jr pic.twitter.com/WuwximHj3y — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 5, 2023

This is the same sport pic.twitter.com/RcqMN3FMRp — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 5, 2023

USC has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2023

RUTGERS PUNCHES OHIO STATE IN THE MOUTH

Despite being the No. 1 team in the country, Ohio State continues to show its flaws. Still, the Buckeyes continue to find ways to win games. Their most recent scare came in Piscataway, where Rutgers took a 9-7 lead into the locker room at the half. But, a lucky interception on the Scarlet Knights’ first drive of the second half went the other way for six and proved to be the backbreaker. Ohio State walked away with a 35-16 win.

A back-breaking interception for Rutgers is taken to the house for a pick-six by Ohio State.



@CBSSportsCFBpic.twitter.com/aNlpAfYH9T — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 4, 2023

did RUTGERS just perfect the fumblerooski



pic.twitter.com/3cl6cgCddk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 4, 2023

Kyle McCord trying to hang onto Ohio State's No. 1 ranking at... Rutgers! pic.twitter.com/ILwb5kC9Xp — False Start: A CFB Podcast (@CFBFalseStart) November 4, 2023

Marvin Harrison in this offense with Kyle McCord at QB pic.twitter.com/Dhf6UtCOth — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 4, 2023

DON’T FORGET ‘BOUT ‘BAMA

After an early-season stumble, Alabama is all the way back and has a clear path to the College Football Playoff. The 8-1 Crimson Tide’s most recent win came at the expense of LSU, who was defeated 42-28. Despite a crooked final score, this game came down to the wire and the Jalen Milroe-Jayden Daniels battle was fun to watch.

Bryant-Denny was INSANE last night. I love this school! pic.twitter.com/EMsRwT8bc0 — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 6, 2023

"The quarterback in that position is defenseless by definition. So forceable contact initiated to the head and neck area could potentially lead to targeting."



Alabama LB Dallas Turner was penalized for this hit on LSU QB Jayden Daniels but targeting wasn't called or reviewed. pic.twitter.com/LGDr6nWQlV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

Jalen Milroe is having himself a night with his 4th rushing TD.



pic.twitter.com/0xTslOr0nb — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 5, 2023

OH MY GOD JAYDEN DANIELS BROKE HIM pic.twitter.com/Ce5SUII6yv — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 5, 2023

SICKO GAME OF THE WEEK: IOWA-NORTHWESTERN

It would be hard to recap this week of college football without mentioning Iowa-Northwestern, which was played at Wrigley Field. The points total for this game was set at just 29.5, the lowest in college football history, and it went UNDER. Iowa’s offense has been a hilarious subplot this season and the points total for the Hawkeye’s Week 12 matchup with Rutgers has opened at 28.5. Still, the Hawkeyes are somehow 7-2.

Iowa vs Northwestern in Wrigley but it’s a silent film by @TheMrMatthewCFB pic.twitter.com/JDnv0Dxws5 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 4, 2023