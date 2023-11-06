 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFB Week 10: What Twitter Had To Say

Farewell, Bedlam.

By ryanparsons
Oklahoma v Oklahoma State Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

BEDLAM GOES OUT WITH A BANG

Thanks to conference re-alignment, Bedlam will be no more after this year. Rivalries like this will be one of the biggest things missing in the next era of college football, and it's perhaps why this year has felt so special. But, Oklahoma State, despite trailing 91-20-1 in its all-time series against Oklahoma, will go down as the final Bedlam victor. It was only right this game went out with a bang.

USC’S DEFENSIVE WOES COME TO A HEAD

USC has officially been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. The Trojans now have three losses, are unranked in the AP Poll for the first time under Lincoln Riley, and have fired their defensive coordinator. But, they still fought against Washington and helped make for a fun shootout game. The No. 5 Huskies escaped with a 52-42 win and continue to march toward a playoff berth.

RUTGERS PUNCHES OHIO STATE IN THE MOUTH

Despite being the No. 1 team in the country, Ohio State continues to show its flaws. Still, the Buckeyes continue to find ways to win games. Their most recent scare came in Piscataway, where Rutgers took a 9-7 lead into the locker room at the half. But, a lucky interception on the Scarlet Knights’ first drive of the second half went the other way for six and proved to be the backbreaker. Ohio State walked away with a 35-16 win.

DON’T FORGET ‘BOUT ‘BAMA

After an early-season stumble, Alabama is all the way back and has a clear path to the College Football Playoff. The 8-1 Crimson Tide’s most recent win came at the expense of LSU, who was defeated 42-28. Despite a crooked final score, this game came down to the wire and the Jalen Milroe-Jayden Daniels battle was fun to watch.

SICKO GAME OF THE WEEK: IOWA-NORTHWESTERN

It would be hard to recap this week of college football without mentioning Iowa-Northwestern, which was played at Wrigley Field. The points total for this game was set at just 29.5, the lowest in college football history, and it went UNDER. Iowa’s offense has been a hilarious subplot this season and the points total for the Hawkeye’s Week 12 matchup with Rutgers has opened at 28.5. Still, the Hawkeyes are somehow 7-2.

