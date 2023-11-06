CFB Week 10: What Twitter Had To Say

BEDLAM GOES OUT WITH A BANG
Thanks to conference re-alignment, Bedlam will be no more after this year. Rivalries like this will be one of the biggest things missing in the next era of college football, and it's perhaps why this year has felt so special. But, Oklahoma State, despite trailing 91-20-1 in its all-time series against Oklahoma, will go down as the final Bedlam victor. It was only right this game went out with a bang.
They played “we are never getting back together” after Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma in the last Bedlam ever pic.twitter.com/IO5sIpFV6j— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 4, 2023
Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops almost just had an insane catch.. no pass-interference called here. pic.twitter.com/h8d9WIthP0— Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 4, 2023
Texas fans waiting to make bedlam about them. pic.twitter.com/ZzVpMKeR19— Mark (@markaduck) November 2, 2023
In back-to-back weeks, both Kansas and Oklahoma State tore down their goalposts and threw them into a body of water after beating Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/I0ovIXcedz— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023
USC’S DEFENSIVE WOES COME TO A HEAD
USC has officially been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. The Trojans now have three losses, are unranked in the AP Poll for the first time under Lincoln Riley, and have fired their defensive coordinator. But, they still fought against Washington and helped make for a fun shootout game. The No. 5 Huskies escaped with a 52-42 win and continue to march toward a playoff berth.
What a beautiful moment between Washington HC Kalen DeBoer and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, whose father passed away in the last week— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 5, 2023
“This team loves you” pic.twitter.com/m1U0McVKPT
Watching Caleb Williams sobbing with his family after losing the game will BREAK YOUR HEART. This young man pours his heart out for his team EVERY TIME he plays. Any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB and this emotion shows how much this game means to him. @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/BLBBE9IvG9— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 5, 2023
How it started for Caleb Williams….— 1st & Goal Podcast (@goal_1st) November 5, 2023
How it’s going….. pic.twitter.com/ZVFLdC6F5y
DILLON JOHNSON JR. WITH VIDEO GAME NUMBERS pic.twitter.com/xeawK8B097— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2023
HEISMAN MOMENT from Michael Penix Jr pic.twitter.com/WuwximHj3y— College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 5, 2023
This is the same sport pic.twitter.com/RcqMN3FMRp— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 5, 2023
USC has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2023
RUTGERS PUNCHES OHIO STATE IN THE MOUTH
Despite being the No. 1 team in the country, Ohio State continues to show its flaws. Still, the Buckeyes continue to find ways to win games. Their most recent scare came in Piscataway, where Rutgers took a 9-7 lead into the locker room at the half. But, a lucky interception on the Scarlet Knights’ first drive of the second half went the other way for six and proved to be the backbreaker. Ohio State walked away with a 35-16 win.
A back-breaking interception for Rutgers is taken to the house for a pick-six by Ohio State.— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 4, 2023
@CBSSportsCFBpic.twitter.com/aNlpAfYH9T
did RUTGERS just perfect the fumblerooski— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/3cl6cgCddk
This wasn’t targeting???? #ohiostate #rutgers pic.twitter.com/RtuY9p1iLm— TheLockSmith (@Thelocksmith08) November 4, 2023
Kyle McCord trying to hang onto Ohio State's No. 1 ranking at... Rutgers! pic.twitter.com/ILwb5kC9Xp— False Start: A CFB Podcast (@CFBFalseStart) November 4, 2023
Marvin Harrison in this offense with Kyle McCord at QB pic.twitter.com/Dhf6UtCOth— McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 4, 2023
DON’T FORGET ‘BOUT ‘BAMA
After an early-season stumble, Alabama is all the way back and has a clear path to the College Football Playoff. The 8-1 Crimson Tide’s most recent win came at the expense of LSU, who was defeated 42-28. Despite a crooked final score, this game came down to the wire and the Jalen Milroe-Jayden Daniels battle was fun to watch.
Bryant-Denny was INSANE last night. I love this school! pic.twitter.com/EMsRwT8bc0— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 6, 2023
"The quarterback in that position is defenseless by definition. So forceable contact initiated to the head and neck area could potentially lead to targeting."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023
Alabama LB Dallas Turner was penalized for this hit on LSU QB Jayden Daniels but targeting wasn't called or reviewed. pic.twitter.com/LGDr6nWQlV
Jalen Milroe is having himself a night with his 4th rushing TD.— Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/0xTslOr0nb
OH MY GOD JAYDEN DANIELS BROKE HIM pic.twitter.com/Ce5SUII6yv— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 5, 2023
SICKO GAME OF THE WEEK: IOWA-NORTHWESTERN
It would be hard to recap this week of college football without mentioning Iowa-Northwestern, which was played at Wrigley Field. The points total for this game was set at just 29.5, the lowest in college football history, and it went UNDER. Iowa’s offense has been a hilarious subplot this season and the points total for the Hawkeye’s Week 12 matchup with Rutgers has opened at 28.5. Still, the Hawkeyes are somehow 7-2.
Iowa vs Northwestern in Wrigley but it’s a silent film by @TheMrMatthewCFB pic.twitter.com/JDnv0Dxws5— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 4, 2023
Watching Iowa football pic.twitter.com/HWCE1WAsjX— Dr. Hawkize, M.D. (@stillnothawkize) November 5, 2023
Iowa and Northwestern combined for 110 total offensive yards at half, a distance Usain Bolt can run in 9.58 seconds. pic.twitter.com/PfVKU3Sx0k— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 4, 2023
THERE’S NO NET @Northwestool @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/jXyp4cNXSx— Eliav Brooks-Rubin (@eliavbr5) November 4, 2023
