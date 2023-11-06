Men’s Hockey Earns Split with Notre Dame

Penn State hockey split this weekend’s series with Notre Dame at Pegula Ice Arena, with each team winning one game in a shootout.

Game 1

Notre Dame struck quickly, with Brennan Ali scoring just 1:35 into the game. Penn State tightened up defensively after the early goal and finally put together consistent offense late in the first. Danny Dzhaniyev tied the score at 1 with two minutes left in the opening frame on a beautiful deflection.

The Irish retook the lead in the second period on a power play goal from Trevor Janicke. Dylan Lugris answered for PSU with a power play goal of his own, scoring on a rebound shot with Irish goalie Ryan Bischel out of position. With three minutes left in the second, Xander Lamppa and Danny Dzhaniyev forced a turnover on the forecheck. Dzhaniyev found a wide open Lamppa skating right into the slot, and Lamppa found the back of the net to give the Lions a 3-2 lead.

Penn State was hampered by penalties in Saturday’s game. Following a cross-checking penalty from Reese Laubach, and a faceoff violation by Chase McLane, the Irish had a 5-on-3 midway through the third period. They capitalized almost immediately, with Maddox Fleming tying the game on a wrist shot from the deep slot. Regulation ended with a 3-3 tie.

Neither team was able to score in the 3-on-3 overtime period, although Notre Dame had some high-quality chances. Notre Dame’s Cole Knuble scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Irish the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Game 2

After a scoreless first period, the Irish struck first five minutes into the second period, with Drew Bavaro sniping the corner of the net just five minutes in. Penn State appeared to have an answer with Dzhaniyev and Lamppa teaming up again to force a turnover on the forecheck. Lamppa scored off a rebound chance, but the goal was waved off after Ryan Bischel’s mask came loose. Notre Dame extended its lead less than a minute later on a goal from Trevor Janicke to kill Penn State’s momentum.

The Lions cut the deficit to just one early in the third period on a deep slot shot from Aiden Fink. Notre Dame challenged the goal for offside, but the goal stood after review. Late in the third, with goaltender Liam Souliere pulled for the extra attacker, Danny Dzhaniyev got open in the slot. His shot was stopped but created two rebound chances. Ryan Kirwan hit the post, but Dylan Lugris tapped in the second rebound opportunity to tie the game with 35 seconds left in regulation.

After another scoreless overtime, the teams went to another shootout. In the third round, Xander Lamppa forced Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel out of position and put the puck in the yawning net for the only goal in the shootout. Penn State earned the extra point to split the series with Notre Dame.

What’s Next

Penn State hits the road for the first time in conference play to take on Michigan State on Friday (7pm) and Saturday (4pm). Both games will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.