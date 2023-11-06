Kickoff Time Announced for Penn State-Rutgers

Penn State and Rutgers will kick off at noon when the two East Division foes meet on Saturday, November 18. The game will be televised on FOX or FS1, with an announcement coming at a later date.

Rutgers currently stands at 6-3 following a home loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights were looking to build on a 9-7 lead in the third quarter before a deflected pass led to a pick-six for the Buckeyes, who ultimately pulled away for a 35-16 victory. Rutgers earned bowl eligibility a week prior with a 31-14 victory over Indiana which gave them their sixth win of the season.

The game with Rutgers will mark Senior Day for Penn State, paying tribute to the Nittany Lion seniors who will be playing their final game in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State now has kickoff times for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. The Nittany Lions will face Michigan on Saturday at noon on FOX, and face Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of the 2023 regular season.