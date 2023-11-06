Oh, Hello: 2024 CA Center Miles Goodman Commits to Penn State

Miles Goodman, ladies and gentlemen!

The Skinny

Hometown: Seattle, WA

High School: Southern California Academy (Castaic, CA)

Class: 2024

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: 4-star (247Sports and On3)

Notable Offers: Washington, TCU, Georgetown, San Diego State, Texas Tech, UNLV

Highlights

The Tale

After tearing it up at O’Dea High School in Seattle his first three years, Miles Goodman transferred this past offseason to play his final year of high school ball at Southern California Academy. Penn State had already successfully recruited one of his current SoCal Academy teammates in combo guard Dominick Stewart, so whatever pitch Dominick gave Miles, and whatever pitch the coaching staff gave him on his official visit in late September must have been enough to convince Miles to spurn his hometown Huskies and come all the way across the country to suit up for the Nittany Lions beginning in 2024.

Goodman is now the third commit in the 2024 recruiting class along with Stewart and Tennessee combo guard Jahvin Carter, but is by far the highest-rated of the three. In fact, according to 247, Goodman is the second-highest rated recruit in modern program history, behind only Tony Carr.

Outlook

Mike Rhoades sure loves his athletic bigs, and Goodman seems to fit the mold, as you can see from his highlight reels above. He is a handful on the glass and a solid defensive presence, who is continuing to develop his offensive skill set. The latter can certainly be helped with a year playing at the prestigious SoCal Academy with other high and mid-major Division 1 prospects.

This was by far the biggest recruiting win for Rhoades and his staff since arriving in Happy Valley. With Qudus Wahab being a one-year rental from the portal, it was imperative that the coaching staff landed a quality center for next season, whether it be a high school prospect or hitting the portal again, and it seems like Rhoades has his guy who will play a key role in trying to make Penn State a perennial NCAA Tournament team.

Welcome to Penn State, Miles!