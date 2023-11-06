YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Delaware State Open Thread

Penn State (0-0) vs Delaware State (0-0)

The season is officially upon us! The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Delaware State Hornets in the season opener for both teams (on the first day of college basketball!). Unlike last week’s game, this one counts. The result, however, should be largely the same.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Tip-off: 7:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: N/A

Kenpom Rankings: 329

Betting Lines