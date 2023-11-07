Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 9

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, Trace McSorley (practice squad)
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Jahan Dotson had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
This throw and catch from @Sam7Howell & @JahanDotson
: #WASvsNE on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/wguA4tDUcj
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 16 carries for 90 yards, and three catches for 23 yards.
Other Notable Numbers:
- Micah Parsons had nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks, for the Cowboys:
Micah Parsons went crowdsurfing @MicahhParsons11
: #DALvsPHI on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/hi02p60NZ8
- Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles, including a sack, for the Falcons.
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens.
- Nick Scott had four tackles for the Bengals.
- Joey Porter, Jr. had three tackles and a pass breakup for the Steelers.
- Austin Johnson had for the Chargers.
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had six carries for 39 yards and three catches for 22 yards.
- Chris Godwin had two catches for 16 yards for the Bucs.
- Allen Robinson had one catch for 10 yards for the Steelers.
- Blake Gillikin had nine punts for an average of 51.1 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
- Jordan Stout had two punts for an average of 56.5 yards per punt for the Ravens.
- Mike Gesicki was targeted once but did not record a reception for the Patriots.
