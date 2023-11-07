 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 9

Jahan continues to shine, and Saquon puts up good numbers despite the team he plays for...

By LndoBSD
Washington Commanders v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, Trace McSorley (practice squad)

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Jahan Dotson had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 16 carries for 90 yards, and three catches for 23 yards.

Other Notable Numbers:

  • Micah Parsons had nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks, for the Cowboys:
  • Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles, including a sack, for the Falcons.
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens.
  • Nick Scott had four tackles for the Bengals.
  • Joey Porter, Jr. had three tackles and a pass breakup for the Steelers.
  • Austin Johnson had for the Chargers.
  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had six carries for 39 yards and three catches for 22 yards.
  • Chris Godwin had two catches for 16 yards for the Bucs.
  • Allen Robinson had one catch for 10 yards for the Steelers.
  • Blake Gillikin had nine punts for an average of 51.1 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
  • Jordan Stout had two punts for an average of 56.5 yards per punt for the Ravens.
  • Mike Gesicki was targeted once but did not record a reception for the Patriots.

