Blessed & Honored: Penn State In The Running For Top Prospects

Michigan, Michigan, Michigan...

Penn State’s new biggest game of the year is just days away, and the implications of the matchup will stretch far beyond this year’s postseason. An abundance of recruits will likely be in attendance and, with a potentially huge upset on the line, the Nittany Lions have a chance to make a great impression.

But, first, let’s recap how the last week has gone for Penn State recruiting.

MICHIGAN STATE DECOMMIT SETS OFFICIAL VISIT

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, who was once committed to Michigan State, will be on the visitor list for this weekend’s clash with Michigan.

Penn State is one of a few programs that threw its name in the hat following Dennis’ decommitment. The Mount Pleasant, Michigan, native has risen fast in 247Sports’ rankings and is now considered a top-10 prospect in his state. James Franklin has had success poaching prospects like KJ Hamler, the King twins, and Jaylen Reed from this area.

Dennis is set to announce his decision live at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 6. Dennis is in the Class of 2024 and Michigan State, Purdue, and Illinois are also in the running.

PENN STATE MAKES TOP QB’S TOP SEVEN

Penn State has the top seven list for Belleville, Michigan, quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is widely considered the No. 1 quarterback if not the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025. He took an unofficial visit to Happy Valley for the White Out.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools!



The 6’4 215 QB from Belleville, MI is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/VxdgXAD6Ku pic.twitter.com/Ygn8MNiyn9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023

Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, and Florida State also made this cut. But, it seems Penn State may be a long shot to land him. If the Nittany Lions did, however, it would be their second No. 1 QB commit in three years — with Drew Allar being the other one.

HOOPS ADDS HUGE RECRUIT

Mike Rhoades made his first big recruiting splash as a head coach by landing four-star big man Miles Goodman on Monday. The California native is listed as Penn State’s second-highest-rated recruit of all time, only behind Tony Carr.

The moment he made it official



Composite 4⭐️ C Miles Goodman commits to Penn State



FULL COMMITMENT : https://t.co/8kmrr9mgKq pic.twitter.com/KGjKgDF56L — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2023

NEW OFFERS GO OUT AHEAD OF MARYLAND GAME

Penn State’s recruiting staff will now focus on Michigan, but it did dole some offers out ahead of last week’s matchup with Maryland.

Two of these prospects to receive offers, Talanoi Ili and Benjamin Alefaio, attend Orange Lutheran in California. Lutheran’s quarterback, Class of 2025 four-star prospect TJ Lateef, already holds an offer from the Nittany Lions.