Blessed & Honored: Penn State In The Running For Top Prospects

Penn State’s new biggest game of the year is just days away, and the implications of the matchup will stretch far beyond this year’s postseason. An abundance of recruits will likely be in attendance and, with a potentially huge upset on the line, the Nittany Lions have a chance to make a great impression.
But, first, let’s recap how the last week has gone for Penn State recruiting.
MICHIGAN STATE DECOMMIT SETS OFFICIAL VISIT
Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, who was once committed to Michigan State, will be on the visitor list for this weekend’s clash with Michigan.
Penn State OV next weekend! @CoachTrautFB @coachjfranklin @chrismahon_ @CoachAhmadPSU @cxtherinek pic.twitter.com/VsU8pCAqya— Andrew (AJ) Dennis (@andrewdennis_08) November 5, 2023
Penn State is one of a few programs that threw its name in the hat following Dennis’ decommitment. The Mount Pleasant, Michigan, native has risen fast in 247Sports’ rankings and is now considered a top-10 prospect in his state. James Franklin has had success poaching prospects like KJ Hamler, the King twins, and Jaylen Reed from this area.
Dennis is set to announce his decision live at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 6. Dennis is in the Class of 2024 and Michigan State, Purdue, and Illinois are also in the running.
PENN STATE MAKES TOP QB’S TOP SEVEN
Penn State has the top seven list for Belleville, Michigan, quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is widely considered the No. 1 quarterback if not the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025. He took an unofficial visit to Happy Valley for the White Out.
BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023
The 6’4 215 QB from Belleville, MI is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class
Where Should He Go? https://t.co/VxdgXAD6Ku pic.twitter.com/Ygn8MNiyn9
Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, and Florida State also made this cut. But, it seems Penn State may be a long shot to land him. If the Nittany Lions did, however, it would be their second No. 1 QB commit in three years — with Drew Allar being the other one.
HOOPS ADDS HUGE RECRUIT
Mike Rhoades made his first big recruiting splash as a head coach by landing four-star big man Miles Goodman on Monday. The California native is listed as Penn State’s second-highest-rated recruit of all time, only behind Tony Carr.
The moment he made it official— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2023
Composite 4⭐️ C Miles Goodman commits to Penn State
FULL COMMITMENT : https://t.co/8kmrr9mgKq pic.twitter.com/KGjKgDF56L
NEW OFFERS GO OUT AHEAD OF MARYLAND GAME
Penn State’s recruiting staff will now focus on Michigan, but it did dole some offers out ahead of last week’s matchup with Maryland.
Two of these prospects to receive offers, Talanoi Ili and Benjamin Alefaio, attend Orange Lutheran in California. Lutheran’s quarterback, Class of 2025 four-star prospect TJ Lateef, already holds an offer from the Nittany Lions.
Glory be to God! Excited and blessed to receive an offer from The Pennsylvania State University. Grateful for this opportunity. #WeAre @ZemaitisTouch_@OLuFootball @GregBiggins @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @Zack_Poff_MP @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/TvnKUw7Uuy— Talanoa Ili (@talanoaili) November 1, 2023
All glory and praise to the most high!Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Pennsylvania State University. Thank you to @ZemaitisTouch_ for this opportunity! @OLuFootball @GregBiggins @ocvarsityguy @CoachDeeMeza pic.twitter.com/vUk4zg3GA0— Benjamin Alefaio (@BenjaminAlefaio) November 2, 2023
After a great conversation with @coachjfranklin I’m excited to have received an offer from Penn State University!!! @PennStateFball @SFRamsFB @CoachTaggart14 pic.twitter.com/gGrAw8NOIg— Matt Zollers (@MattZollers) November 3, 2023
Blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University ⚪️ @djbryant13 @BrianDohn247@ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman @FTRreport pic.twitter.com/orEilwWLBL— Zymear smith ⭐️ (@_Mann1upp) October 31, 2023
