Penn State Rises To No. 10 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State is in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings! After previous No. 9 Oklahoma lost at Oklahoma State, attrition took its course, rising the two teams behind the Sooners —No. 10 Ole Miss rose a spot to 9th, and Penn State, which was 11th in last week’s inaugural rankings, entered the top 10.

The top eight teams remained the same —Ohio State kept its No. 1 ranking despite struggling at Rutgers, followed by No. 2 Georgia. The Nittany Lions will face No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.

At 7-2, Iowa enters the rankings at No. 22, giving the Big Ten four teams in the playoff rankings, and, more importantly, giving Penn State a ranked win. If the Hawkeyes can continue to win down the stretch, the win will look better and better as we go along.

LSU and Notre Dame are the only 3-loss teams ranked after last week’s games, at Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.