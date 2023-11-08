Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 10

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bowl: Fiesta/Peach

Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Alabama Crimson Tide

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Guest Pickers:

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

247 moves Penn State back into the New Year’s Six, pitting the Nittany Lions against the Cowboys in Atlanta. They report that a convincing loss to Michigan will shift Penn State back to the Citrus Bowl. ESPN’s Schlabach agrees with the Peach Bowl, but returns the opponent to Alabama, while his colleague Bonagura maintains his selection, and CBS Sports matches up Penn State with Ole Miss.