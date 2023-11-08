Just the Stats: No. 10 Penn State vs No. 3 Michigan

No. 10 Penn St. Nittany Lions (8-1; 5-1 Big Ten East) vs Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten East)
12:00 p.m. ET, November 11, 2023—Fox
Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)
|Penn State
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Michigan
|Advantage
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|173.2 (42)
|90.1 (9)
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|220.8 (74)
|141.3 (1)
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency
|140.0 (54)
|95.56 (2)
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|
|Total Offense (ypg)
|394.0 (60)
|231.4 (1)
|Total Defense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|40.2 (6)
|6.67 (1)
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|Push
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|60.3 (1)
|167.1 (50)
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|173.9 (12)
|357.1 (44)
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|109.24 (9)
|182.42 (2)
|Pass Efficiency
|Push
|Total Defense (ypg)
|234.2 (2)
|424.2 (42)
|Total Offense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|11.89 (3)
|40.7 (5)
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|Push
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|5.2 (36)
|8.48 (66)
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|11.45 (31)
|6.0 (T - 44)
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|41.25 (24)
|42.87 (9)
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|24.07 (21)
|13.6 (4)
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|16.83 (26)
|16.25 (117)
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Turnover Margin
|+1.78 (1)
|+1.0 (T - 6)
|Turnover Margin
|Push
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|1 (1)
|12 (T - 7)
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|10 (T - 19)
|4 (T - 10)
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Penalty Yds/Game
|49.8 (55)
|23.11 (1)
|Penalty Yds/Game
|
|Sacks (spg)
|4.22 (1)
|1.22 (T - 18)
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|Push
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|1.33 (T - 25)
|2.44 (T - 41)
|Sacks (spg)
|Push
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|8.4 (4)
|3.22 (T - 3)
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|Push
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|4.22 (T - 17)
|6.3 (T - 32)
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|Push
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|95.7% (6)
|45.5% (1)
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|Push
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|87.5% (T - 93)
|89.9% (T - 35)
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|
|Redzone TD % (season)
|78.72%
|9.09%
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|56.25%
|77.78%
|Redzone TD % (season)
|Push
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|42.2% (45)
|29.4% (13)
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|28.7% (8)
|55.6% (2)
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|84.2% (3)
|26.3% (7)
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|40.0% (T - 31)
|63.6% (T - 31)
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|Push
|1st Downs (season)
|215 (17)
|102 (1)
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|Push
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|118 (2)
|201 (T - 36)
|1st Downs (season)
|
|Time of Possession
|33 (3)
|32 (15)
|Time of Possession
|Push
|Strength of Schedule
|57
|70
|Strength of Schedule
|Push
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
Honestly, this isn’t as bad as a lot of us likely feared! The Penn State defense is just as elite as Michigan’s, against a tougher schedule; UM’s offense is decidedly ahead of PSU’s, aside from a few great games (including last week’s against Maryland).
A few specifics:
- PSU is back on top of the NCAA rankings in interceptions thrown; Air Force had 0 before last week, but now has two.
- Penn State has done well on a lot of fourth down tries, at 16 of 19 so far on the year; Michigan is 7 of 11 on fourth downs.
- Nittany Lion opponents have made 6 of 15 fourth down tries, while Wolverine opponents have succeeded on five out of their 19 fourth down attempts.
- PSU has been in the red zone two more times than Michigan, 47 to 45; UM’s opponents have been in the red zone the fewest number of times in the nation (11) to Penn State’s opponents 16 (third in the nation)
- The punt return numbers are almost even (Michigan has returned 23 to our 22), but Penn State’s opponents have returned 15 to UM opponents’ 4
- The Wolverines have punted only 23 times, while PSU has punted 36
- Michigan opponents have returned ten kickoffs (with 46 touchbacks); Penn State opponents have returned fourteen kickoffs (with 43 touchbacks)
What say you all?
