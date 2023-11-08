Just the Stats: No. 10 Penn State vs No. 3 Michigan

Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 10 Penn State vs No. 3 Michigan

No. 10 Penn St. Nittany Lions (8-1; 5-1 Big Ten East) vs Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, November 11, 2023—Fox

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Michigan Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 173.2 (42) 90.1 (9) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 220.8 (74) 141.3 (1) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 140.0 (54) 95.56 (2) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 394.0 (60) 231.4 (1) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 40.2 (6) 6.67 (1) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push Rushing Defense (ypg) 60.3 (1) 167.1 (50) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 173.9 (12) 357.1 (44) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 109.24 (9) 182.42 (2) Pass Efficiency Push Total Defense (ypg) 234.2 (2) 424.2 (42) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 11.89 (3) 40.7 (5) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.2 (36) 8.48 (66) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Punt Return Yds (ypr) 11.45 (31) 6.0 (T - 44) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push Net Punting Yds (ypp) 41.25 (24) 42.87 (9) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 24.07 (21) 13.6 (4) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 16.83 (26) 16.25 (117) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin +1.78 (1) +1.0 (T - 6) Turnover Margin Push Passes Had Intercepted (total) 1 (1) 12 (T - 7) Passes Intercepted (total) Push Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 19) 4 (T - 10) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push Penalty Yds/Game 49.8 (55) 23.11 (1) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 4.22 (1) 1.22 (T - 18) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.33 (T - 25) 2.44 (T - 41) Sacks (spg) Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.4 (4) 3.22 (T - 3) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.22 (T - 17) 6.3 (T - 32) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Push Redzone Offense (% season) 95.7% (6) 45.5% (1) Redzone Defense (% season) Push Redzone Defense (% season) 87.5% (T - 93) 89.9% (T - 35) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 78.72% 9.09% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 56.25% 77.78% Redzone TD % (season) Push 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 42.2% (45) 29.4% (13) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 28.7% (8) 55.6% (2) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push 4th Down Conv. % (season) 84.2% (3) 26.3% (7) 4th Down Defense % (season) Push 4th Down Defense % (season) 40.0% (T - 31) 63.6% (T - 31) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push 1st Downs (season) 215 (17) 102 (1) 1st Downs Allowed (season) Push 1st Downs Allowed (season) 118 (2) 201 (T - 36) 1st Downs (season) Time of Possession 33 (3) 32 (15) Time of Possession Push Strength of Schedule 57 70 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Honestly, this isn’t as bad as a lot of us likely feared! The Penn State defense is just as elite as Michigan’s, against a tougher schedule; UM’s offense is decidedly ahead of PSU’s, aside from a few great games (including last week’s against Maryland).

A few specifics:

PSU is back on top of the NCAA rankings in interceptions thrown; Air Force had 0 before last week, but now has two.

Penn State has done well on a lot of fourth down tries, at 16 of 19 so far on the year; Michigan is 7 of 11 on fourth downs.

Nittany Lion opponents have made 6 of 15 fourth down tries, while Wolverine opponents have succeeded on five out of their 19 fourth down attempts.

PSU has been in the red zone two more times than Michigan, 47 to 45; UM’s opponents have been in the red zone the fewest number of times in the nation (11) to Penn State’s opponents 16 (third in the nation)

The punt return numbers are almost even (Michigan has returned 23 to our 22), but Penn State’s opponents have returned 15 to UM opponents’ 4

The Wolverines have punted only 23 times, while PSU has punted 36

Michigan opponents have returned ten kickoffs (with 46 touchbacks); Penn State opponents have returned fourteen kickoffs (with 43 touchbacks)

What say you all?