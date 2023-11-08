Snap Counts: Penn State vs. Maryland

Fifty-two Penn State players had at least one snap of Saturdays’ 51-15 demolition of Maryland.
NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.
Offense: 78 snaps (698)
Quarterbacks
Drew Allar: 63 (600)
Beau Pribula: 16 (97)
Running Backs
Kaytron Allen: 37 (302)
Nick Singleton: 33 (346)
Trey Potts: 10 (91)
Tank Smith: 3 (17)
Wide Receivers
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 57 (510)
Dante Cephas: 55 (242)
Malik McClain: 19 (197)
Omari Evans: 15 (136)
Liam Clifford: 10 (183)
Kaden Saunders: 10 (80)
Malick Meiga: 2 (20)
Tight Ends
Tyler Warren: 62 (481)
Theo Johnson: 59 (468)
Khalil Dinkins: 17 (96)
Offensive Line
Hunter Nourzad: 68 (576)
Olu Fashanu: 65 (559)
JB Nelson: 62 (332)
Caedan Wallace: 55 (487)
Sal Wormley: 52 (525)
Vega Iaone: 52 (476)
Drew Shelton: 26 (266)
Nick Dawkins: 10 (137)
Defense: 62 snaps (543)
Defensive Ends
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 45 (297)
Adisa Isaac: 42 (285)
Jameial Lyons: 20 (59)
Zuriah Fisher: 18 (163)
Defensive Tackles
Zane Durant: 26 (225)
D’Von Ellies: 24 (205)
Coziah Izzard: 19 (149)
Hakeem Beamon: 18 (226)
Jordan van den Berg: 9 (109)
Linebackers
Abdul Carter: 56 (399)
Kobe King: 31 (231)
Dominic DeLuca: 28 (164)
Tyler Elsdon: 16 (110)
Curtis Jacobs: 16 (315)
Keon Wylie: 13 (79)
Tony Rojas: 7 (84)
Tyrece Mills: 3 (36)
Cornerbacks
DaeQuan Hardy: 47 (249)
Kalen King: 43 (388)
Johnny Dixon: 43 (378)
Cam Miller: 29 (195)
Zion Tracy: 5 (76)
Safeties
Jaylen Reed: 49 (337)
Kevin Winston Jr: 45 (304)
Keaton Ellis: 14 (178)
Zakee Wheatley: 13 (190)
Notes and Thoughts
- Tyrece Mills is listed as a safety on the roster, but he played linebacker on his three snaps.
- It’s nice to see Jameial Lyons getting quality reps at defensive end. We are all hoping Chop Robinson is back for Saturday’s clash with Michigan, but more depth is building at DE.
- What was once a fairly even four-man rotation at safety is not as even now. Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston both have over 300 snaps for the season while Keaton Ellis and Zakee Wheatley are both under 200.
- There was one snap with both Beau Pribula and Drew Allar on the field at the same time for a rendition of the Philly Special. Maybe it gives Michigan something to think about on film?
- Dante Cephas emerged on Saturday as a possible WR2, but no other wide receiver besides him and KLS had more than 20 snaps.
- On to Michigan! A win may seem unlikely, but I don’t think we know how good Michigan really is. The Wolverines’ best win is over Rutgers at home, and Penn State is the first ranked team they will face this season.
