Snap Counts: Penn State vs. Maryland

Fifty-two Penn State players had at least one snap of Saturdays’ 51-15 demolition of Maryland.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 78 snaps (698)

Quarterbacks

Drew Allar: 63 (600)

Beau Pribula: 16 (97)

Running Backs

Kaytron Allen: 37 (302)

Nick Singleton: 33 (346)

Trey Potts: 10 (91)

Tank Smith: 3 (17)

Wide Receivers

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 57 (510)

Dante Cephas: 55 (242)

Malik McClain: 19 (197)

Omari Evans: 15 (136)

Liam Clifford: 10 (183)

Kaden Saunders: 10 (80)

Malick Meiga: 2 (20)

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren: 62 (481)

Theo Johnson: 59 (468)

Khalil Dinkins: 17 (96)

Offensive Line

Hunter Nourzad: 68 (576)

Olu Fashanu: 65 (559)

JB Nelson: 62 (332)

Caedan Wallace: 55 (487)

Sal Wormley: 52 (525)

Vega Iaone: 52 (476)

Drew Shelton: 26 (266)

Nick Dawkins: 10 (137)

Defense: 62 snaps (543)

Defensive Ends

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 45 (297)

Adisa Isaac: 42 (285)

Jameial Lyons: 20 (59)

Zuriah Fisher: 18 (163)

Defensive Tackles

Zane Durant: 26 (225)

D’Von Ellies: 24 (205)

Coziah Izzard: 19 (149)

Hakeem Beamon: 18 (226)

Jordan van den Berg: 9 (109)

Linebackers

Abdul Carter: 56 (399)

Kobe King: 31 (231)

Dominic DeLuca: 28 (164)

Tyler Elsdon: 16 (110)

Curtis Jacobs: 16 (315)

Keon Wylie: 13 (79)

Tony Rojas: 7 (84)

Tyrece Mills: 3 (36)

Cornerbacks

DaeQuan Hardy: 47 (249)

Kalen King: 43 (388)

Johnny Dixon: 43 (378)

Cam Miller: 29 (195)

Zion Tracy: 5 (76)

Safeties

Jaylen Reed: 49 (337)

Kevin Winston Jr: 45 (304)

Keaton Ellis: 14 (178)

Zakee Wheatley: 13 (190)

