Penn State Football Commits In Action: QB Leading Playoff Run & More

It’s just about time for playoff high school football.

While some Penn State football commits like Quinton Martin and Peter Gonzalez had bye weeks in their brackets, other players forged on with their junior and senior campaigns.

Class of 2024 quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer kept his senior season at Olentangy alive by securing a 38-21 win over Miamisburg. The Braves will now play in the regional semifinals against Springfield on Nov. 10.

The Ohio quarterback completed 67% of his 21 passes for three scores and 163 yards. Following the performance, Grunk was also named OCC Cardinal Division Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Although his stats didn’t pop off the page, he made some exciting throws and showed off his athleticism with a 15-yard scamper.

Grunk to Sammy for a first down

Grunk to Griffith for 49 yd TD to open the 4th qtr



Braves 31 Miamisburg 14

11:52 left

Grunk for 15 on the ground for 1st down

If you haven’t had your Wednesday morning pancakes yet, four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins released his regular-season highlight tape. McDowell will play its first playoff game on Nov. 17.

Cousins was also recently selected to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl, which is essentially the high school football all-star game. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock on Jan. 6.

Class of 2025 linebacker/athlete DJ McClary also just dropped a highlight tape. For some reason, his junior season film is on a weird website called QwikCut instead of Hudl, so you can click to watch it here.

Per his MaxPreps page, McClary finished the regular season with 1,420 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 94 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss. He’ll be a prospect to keep an eye on during his senior season.

Class of 2024 wideout Peter Gonzalez also posted about four minutes of regular-season highlights. While the Pittsburgh product is a three-star recruit, he put up impressive numbers his senior year. Gonzalez finished with 34 catches for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games.