SWH is Kicking it on the (Soccer) Dance Floor

Yahoo Sports asks if Michigan is on upset alert this weekend.

247 gives their prediction for Saturday’s contest. (Stay tuned for BSD’s picks on Friday morning.) Here are the AP, and York Daily Record’s selections as well.

How is the Penn State offense looking this week? ($)

The women’s soccer team made it 29 straight trips to the NCAA tournament.

The “Scranton Slinger” was elected to a county commissioner seat in his home county.

Can’t say I’m happy for him, honestly. My cousin never had any positive dealings with him growing up in Scranton, and the limited interactions I had with him in the College of Communications were not overly pleasant either.

If you’ll be in town this week, here are some local events at Penn State.

Finally, wrestling season is almost upon us!