Fall Sports Recap: Tournament Time

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team advanced to the Big Ten Championship after defeating Ohio State in a penalty shootout (4-3) last night. The teams finished regulation and overtime tied 1-1. Samson Kpardeh scored Penn State’s only goal in regulation. Goalie Kris Shakes made a critical save on Ohio State’s final shootout attempt to preserve the victory and keep the Lions’ NCAA tournament hopes alive.

Penn State now ranks No. 41 in RPI. The team is squarely on the bubble for an at-large bid. However, the Nittany Lions can remove the selection committee from the equation altogether with a win in the Big Ten Championship against Indiana on Sunday.

Upcoming Game: Sunday at Indiana (noon)

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team dropped two heartbreaking matches, falling to No. 1 Nebraska and No. 19 Purdue in five sets. The match against Nebraska was the second-highest attendance ever at Rec Hall for volleyball. Penn State went up 2-0 on the Huskers, led by Jess Mruzik’s 21 kills and 4 blocks. Unfortunately, Nebraska slowly climbed back in the game with solid defense and an attack that came back to life. Nebraska clinched the fifth set 15-13.

Penn State was able to come back from an 0-2 deficit against Purdue and force a fifth set. Jess Mruzik had 27 kills, 2 blocks, and 2 aces for the Lions, and Zoe Weatherington and Camryn Hannah added 11 kills each. Despite the comeback effort, Penn State fell short in the decisive set.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Michigan (7pm), Saturday vs. Wisconsin (8pm on B1G Network)

Women’s Soccer

Penn State was selected to the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament for the 29th straight season, the second-longest active streak in Division I women’s soccer. The Nittany Lions will compete as the No. 2 seed in the Clemson regional. The Nittany Lions will take on Central Connecticut State Friday night at Jeffrey Field in their first round match. Should Penn State win, it will advance to take on the winner of the match between No. 7 seed Arizona State and Santa Clara.

The entire NCAA bracket can be found here.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team continued its turnaround with an impressive sweep on Lindenwood, winning 4-2 and 8-2. Katelyn Roberts, Julie Gough, Lyndie Lobdell, and Alyssa Machado each scored one goal for the Lions in Game 1. In Game 2, Mya Vaslet recorded a hat trick to pave the way for an easy 8-2 victory and keep Penn State unbeaten in conference play.

Mya Vaslet, Maggie MacEachern, and Stella Retrum were all recognized by the CHA this week for their efforts in last week’s sweep. Vaslet won CHA Forward of the Week, MacEachern won Defensive Player of the Week, and Retrum was named CHA Rookie of the Week.

The Nittany Lions are idle this weekend before a road clash with Mercyhurst next weekend.

Field Hockey

The field hockey team fell short of qualifying for the NCAA tournament, marking the end of head coach Lisa Bervinchak-Love’s first season.

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 5

Women’s Volleyball: No. 19