YAY HOOPS: Penn State at No. 1 Purdue

Penn State (14-7 Overall, 5-5 Big Ten) at No. 1 Purdue (21-1 Overall, 10-1 Big Ten)

As the calendar flips to February, the Nittany Lions travel to West Lafayette to play the no. 1 team in the country in search of a victory that would take them from being a bubble team to being firmly in the field of 64.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Tip-off: Wednesday, February 1st, at 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

NET Rankings: Purdue no. 3, Penn State no. 53

KenPom Rankings: Purdue no. 4, Penn State no. 40

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of February 1st.

Moneyline (ML): Purdue -570 | Penn State +410

Purdue -570 | Penn State +410 Against the Spread (ATS): Purdue -10.5 | Penn State +10.5

Purdue -10.5 | Penn State +10.5 Over/Under (O/U): Over 138 (-110) | Under 138 (-110)

