YAY HOOPS: Penn State at No. 1 Purdue

Penn State (14-7 Overall, 5-5 Big Ten) at No. 1 Purdue (21-1 Overall, 10-1 Big Ten)
As the calendar flips to February, the Nittany Lions travel to West Lafayette to play the no. 1 team in the country in search of a victory that would take them from being a bubble team to being firmly in the field of 64.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
Tip-off: Wednesday, February 1st, at 6:30 PM ET
TV: Big Ten Network
NET Rankings: Purdue no. 3, Penn State no. 53
KenPom Rankings: Purdue no. 4, Penn State no. 40
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of February 1st.
- Moneyline (ML): Purdue -570 | Penn State +410
- Against the Spread (ATS): Purdue -10.5 | Penn State +10.5
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 138 (-110) | Under 138 (-110)
As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!
Loading comments...