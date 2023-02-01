Meet The 2023 Class: S King Mack

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 5 was four-star safety King Mack.

What makes you excited about King Mack?

“I think Mack brings you a ton of positional flexibility. He can clean up on the back end at free safety. He can turn and run with anyone at corner. He’s got elite ball skills and he’s not afraid to hit. I’m not saying he’s gonna be Tyrann Mathieu, BUT.” --Clay

What worries you about King Mack?

“There’s honestly very little that worries me about Mack. He has all the physical traits, tools, and abilities needed to be a top defensive back in the Big Ten. Additionally, he played some of the best high school competition in the country at St. Thomas Aquinas. If there would be any concerns about Mack, it would be that he is only about 5-foot-11 and doesn’t have a super big frame, which could lead to some size worries.” --Marty

Do you think King Mack will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“It’s a shame that Mack isn’t one of the early enrollees because he comes across as a guy who would be too good to keep off the field. I still think there’s a decent case that he doesn’t redshirt next season just because of what he could offer as a special teamer, but it does become tougher without taking part in winter workouts and spring practice. Regardless, he’s someone who I think vaults himself into the rotation for sure by 2024, whether that’s at safety, nickelback, cornerback . Kid is just a ball player.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for King Mack: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-Conference

Marty: All-Conference

Patrick: Multi-year starter

Lastly, where do you have King Mack ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 5

Marty: No. 6

Patrick: No. 7