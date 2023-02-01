Meet The 2023 Class: LB Tony Rojas

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 4 was four-star linebacker Tony Rojas.

What makes you excited about Tony Rojas?

“Penn State has landed three linebackers during my time following recruiting who I would described as “laugh out loud explosive” athletically: Micah Parsons, Brandon Smith, and Abdul Carter. Well, you can add one more to the list because Rojas is right there with them. His burst, get off, and closing speed is as good as it gets. He’s just absolute menace when attacking, which is exactly what Penn State wants from its linebackers. We’ll see how the athleticism holds up once he adds 20-25 pounds, but the kid is a violent, aggressive player who could fit at either the Will or the Sam depending upon how he takes to the strength and conditioning program.” --Patrick

What worries you about Tony Rojas?

“Very good athlete. Very, very new to linebacker. Did a lot of blitzing in high school and will play much more off the ball at PSU. Will need to gain weight as well. I like the player, but it’ll take time.” --Clay

Do you think Tony Rojas will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“There’s certainly a path to playing time for Tony Rojas next season. Him already being enrolled and on campus, allowing him to spend the winter in the S&C program and to participate in spring ball will go a long way toward this. Penn State still has some depth concerns at linebacker as well. I will not be surprised if we see Rojas in the two-deep at linebacker while also being a key special teams contributor next fall.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Tony Rojas: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Marty: All-conference

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have Tony Rojas ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 7

Marty: No. 4

Patrick: No. 3