Penn State-Maryland Preview/YAY HOOPS In-Game Thread

Penn State (14-10, 5-8) at Maryland (16-8, 7-6)

Apologies for us not getting out a normal preview yesterday. Not that there’s a whole lot else to say at this point, except unless Penn State gets its collective act together defensively, then expect to see Maryland’s backcourt duo of Jahmir Young (16.1 points per game) and Hakim Hart (11.2 ppg) light them up, along with some rando off the bench going off for at least 20 points. A matchup down low to watch could an improving Kebba Njie going up against Maryland’s Julian Reese, who averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

Aside from doing a complete 180 in defensive performance, the Shrews Crew is going to need to have a three-point shooting performance comparable to the ones they’ve had in home blowout wins over Michigan and Indiana. I know this is college basketball where the unexpected becomes the ordinary (thanks, Jon Rothstein), but if Penn State somehow wins this game, I will go streaking across the College Park campus (since Yours Truly will actually be in attendance).

Maryland 78, Penn State 66

How to Watch, Listen, News and Notes

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, MD

When: Today (February 11th) 12:00 PM EST

TV: B1G Network

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (Online Streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 62, Maryland No. 28

KenPom Rankings: Penn State No. 56, Maryland No. 24

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline as of the morning of February 11th.