YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs. Illinois Open Thread

Illinois (17-7, 8-5 B1G) at Penn State (14-11, 5-9)

Alrighty folks, here goes something! Hopefully, we get to see the first win of February tonight, somehow. The usual open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Tip-off: 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 69 (nice), Illinois No. 22

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 55, Illinois No. 20

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the afternoon of February 14th: