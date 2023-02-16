Roundup: Legendary Coach Retires

A few months after leading Penn State to the Final Four, legendary field hockey coach Char Morett-Curtiss announced her retirement.

The former Nittany Lion All-American player won 541 games at Penn State, eight Big Ten titles, six Big Ten tournament titles, was eight times the NFHCA Mideast Region Coach of the Year, and seven-times the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year.

Her teams made 30 NCAA tournament appearances, six Final Four trips, and twice were national runner-up.

In 2022, Penn State went 17-4 and won the Big Ten regular season title as well as making that aforementioned Final Four trip.

Title Clinched

Penn State’s women’s hockey team clinched its second CHA regular season title last weekend with a sweep of Syracuse.

The Lions will now host the CHA Tournament starting on Feb. 24 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Meanwhile, Penn State turns its attention to finishing its regular season as the No. 10/No. 9 Lions travel to RIT for a pair of games.

Tessa Janecke is the player to watch this weekend. She leads Penn State with 18 goals and 18 assists. Already the all-time program record holder for points in a season, she is one goal away and two assists away from becoming the leader in those categories.

THON Weekend Showdown

Penn State’s men’s hockey team is home for a pair of critical Big Ten matchups on Friday and Saturday against No. 2 Minnesota.

Both faceoffs are slated for 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

The No. 7 Lions are 19-10-1 on the season - 9-10-1 in Big Ten play.

Earlier this season, Penn State split a pair of games at Minnesota with the highlight being a 4-2 win against the then No. 1 Gophers on Nov. 10.

Penn State is back home again next weekend at Pegula against Wisconsin to close out the regular season.

[PREVIEW] No. 7 Penn State welcomes No. 2 and #B1GHockey leading Minnesota to town on THON weekend for a top-10 clash and crucial late-season series!!



Read ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/leOpaHzzrx

Women’s Basketball Struggling on the Road

Much like their men’s counterparts, the Lady Lions are having a rough go this season away from the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State is currently 13-12 and 4-10 in the Big Ten heading into Thursday night’s home game against No. 13 Ohio State.

However, they’re 0-8 on the road this season, including an overtime loss at Michigan State this past Sunday. Makenna Marisa led the Lady Lions with 22 points in that game.

Karnes Named Gymnast of the Week

Josh Karnes earned Big Ten Gymnast of the Week after earning the highest score for a Nittany Lion (83.750) in the all-around this year, helping Penn State to a meet win against Michigan last Saturday.

Karnes won an event title in rings on the night, while he was second in floor and parallel bars.

Josh Karnes CGA co-Gymnast of the Week



Josh earned one of the highest all-around scores so far this season this past weekend

Baseball Opens Season at Miami

Penn State’s baseball team has a tall task ahead as it opens its 2023 season by traveling to No. 22 Miami.

The Nittany Lions were good much of the year in Big Ten play in 2022, including making a bit of a mini run at the Big Ten tourney in Omaha.

Also, you can follow Penn State coach Rob Cooper on Twitter for a daily song of the day.

First Song of the Day!!! Heading down to the alma mater to begin another season!!!

