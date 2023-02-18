YAY HOOPS: Penn State at Minnesota Open Thread

Penn State (15-11, 6-9 B1G) at Minnesota (7-15, 1-11)

It’s a Saturday night and we know you want to talk some Penn State basketball. The usual open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Tip-off: 9:00 PM EST

TV: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 59, Minnesota No. 245

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 49, Minnesota No. 222

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the afternoon of February 18th: